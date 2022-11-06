You’ll Probably Never Get to See One of These Ultra Rare 1968 OSI-Ford 20M TS in Action

Produced between 1967 and 1968, the OSI-Ford 20M TS is believed to be one of only 200 remaining vehicles. These units were the result of a collaboration between Ford Europe and Ghia, an Italian coachbuilder. That makes this barn find all the sweeter.
Like all of its siblings from that two-year period, this fastback coupe was based on the Ford Taunus 20M platform and was manufactured at Ghia’s very own Torino-based coachbuilding shop, called Officine Stampaggi Industriale, or OSI for short. The affection for the Taunus’s looks was divided, but thanks to Sergio Sartorelli’s design, the OSI 20M TS had no such problem. It's simply stunning.
This entire production line was rare enough on its own merit, with only 2,000 units believed to have ever been built. More so, it was OSI that also produced around 10,000 or so units of the Ford Anglia Torino, a popular car in Italy at the time.
According to its UK license plate, this 1968 OSI 20M TS would pack a 2.3-liter V6 engine that, back in the day, was able to produce 107 horsepower (108 ps) with 134 lb-ft (182 Nm) of torque. I said “would pack” because aside from the two pictures provided by the person who came across it, there is no more photographic evidence of its condition in the original Reddit post. It does seem to be in a bit of a rough shape, but nothing too critical compared to other findings out there that have been exposed to the elements for decades.
It is unfortunate we have no more information on this rare gem. However, assuming it won’t cost the quivalent of a new Lamborghini to fix it, in the past there have been auctions where a finely restored 1968 model with the 2.3-liter engine was sold for $57,000. Granted, the price depends on more factors than I can count, but it’s still a good indicator of what it was worth back in 2015 when this auction I'm talking about took place.
