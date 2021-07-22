Meet the OSI Silver Fox, the Weird Italian Supercar You've Never Heard of

More on this:

1 Ducati Monster “Indigo Flyer” Is a Startling 1200 S With SportClassic Vibes

2 A Look Back At the Chrysler TC by Maserati: A Great Idea or a Monumental Flop?

3 Is $43,000 Too Much for a Fiat, Be It the 124 Spider Abarth?

4 The Fascinating Stories Behind Some of The Most Famous Italian Carmakers’ Logos

5 The Ferrari 360 Modena Limo Is Definitely World’s Fastest Way to Get Attention