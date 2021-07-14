The 1972 Lamborghini Miura SVJ “Corsican Car” Is Up for Grabs

Penned by Marcello Gandini, the Raging Bull that paved the way for the Countach goes by the name of Miura. As for the holy grail of the Miura lineup, that would be the P400 Jota that gave us the P400 SVJ.
Six units of the Super Veloce Jota were produced while the Miura was still in production, and a seventh was converted from a Miura S at the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory in the 1980s. Once finished in silver gray by Carrosserie Chapron, chassis number 5090 underwent an extensive restoration from 2010 to 2012, carried out by ex-Lamborghini engineer Luca Salvioli for mechanicals and Pietro Cremonini for the the bodywork and paintwork.
Offered by Kidston for heaven knows how many dollars, the “Corsican Car” was originally sold to property developer Paul Ferrandi. The second owner, Alain Aouizerat, purchased the vehicle in 1982 with approximately 13,000 kilometers (8,078 miles) on the clock. Two years later, Michel Barthe acquired the car, subsequently selling it to Luciano Colosio in 2006 with around 17,000 kilometers (10,563 miles) on the original V12 and gearbox.
Purchased by the world’s most significant Miura collection in 2010, the ultra-rare supercar is offered with 19,582 kilometers (12,168 miles) today. Described as Lamborghini’s equivalent to the Ferrari 250 GTO, chassis number 5090 flexes Rosso Granada for the exterior just like the SVJ commissioned by the Shah of Iran. As a side note, Nicolas Cage bought that car in 1997 for the not-so-princely sum of $497,500 at an auction in Geneva.
Believed to produce in excess of 400 horsepower at the crankshaft, the 3.9-liter V12 of the “Corsican Car” originates from the Miura SV that used to rock 380 horsepower when it was brand-spanking new. As for pricing estimates, this fellow is likely to fetch more than $2 million because chassis number 4892 sold for $1.1 and $1.9 million in 2010 and 2015, respectively.
Offered by Kidston for heaven knows how many dollars, the “Corsican Car” was originally sold to property developer Paul Ferrandi. The second owner, Alain Aouizerat, purchased the vehicle in 1982 with approximately 13,000 kilometers (8,078 miles) on the clock. Two years later, Michel Barthe acquired the car, subsequently selling it to Luciano Colosio in 2006 with around 17,000 kilometers (10,563 miles) on the original V12 and gearbox.
Purchased by the world’s most significant Miura collection in 2010, the ultra-rare supercar is offered with 19,582 kilometers (12,168 miles) today. Described as Lamborghini’s equivalent to the Ferrari 250 GTO, chassis number 5090 flexes Rosso Granada for the exterior just like the SVJ commissioned by the Shah of Iran. As a side note, Nicolas Cage bought that car in 1997 for the not-so-princely sum of $497,500 at an auction in Geneva.
Believed to produce in excess of 400 horsepower at the crankshaft, the 3.9-liter V12 of the “Corsican Car” originates from the Miura SV that used to rock 380 horsepower when it was brand-spanking new. As for pricing estimates, this fellow is likely to fetch more than $2 million because chassis number 4892 sold for $1.1 and $1.9 million in 2010 and 2015, respectively.