You Could Land a 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America With Just $50

It’s that time of the year again! Porsche Club of America is organizing a raffle that has as grand prizes the 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America and a 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet. But that’s not all winners will take home. Here’s what you need to know.
Autumn is here. The foliage is spectacular in most parts of the U.S. But Porsche Club of America doesn’t want you to enjoy this special time of the year with no excitement. The organization has some arguably better plans in mind. It wants to give you a chance at winning a new car for just $50. And what a vehicle! It is a one-of-115 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America.
The convertible - commonly known as the GTS America - is finished in a special color called Azure Blue 356. This paint scheme is a nod to the 356 America Roadster model. It has white accents (like the pinstripe or the wheels) on the exterior and red inserts for the cabin. Plus, things like the Sport Chrono Package, the Sport Exhaust, and the active suspension are standard. According to the Club, only 115 units are being manufactured, and all of them have found their owners except for this one, of course, which is destined to reach a lucky enthusiast.
The other vehicle might be just a 2023 911 Carrera Cabriolet, but the lucky raffle winners will also take home $25,000 in cash. That’s a nice addition, considering taxes are also a thing the lucky people must deal with.
Porsche Club of America’s raffle is available only to members and is part of the two annual competitions held by the organization. In March, someone won a 2022 Cayman GT4 RS and $25,000 in cash.
If the declared winners do not wish to take ownership of the vehicles, then they can choose to receive $85,000 in exchange for the vehicle. The $25,000 are also awarded. So, you could end up with $110,000 if a limited-edition Porsche isn’t what you desire.
Entries are accepted until December 9, 2022, and winners will be announced at the end of January 2023.
If you’re not a member of the Porsche Club of America and you want to win one of these two vehicles and the extra cash, then you might want to hurry up and register. It costs $46 per year to be a member. Keep in mind that you need to own, lease or at least have one Porsche model on order if you want to be accepted in the ranks. Newcomers are asked to provide a valid vehicle identification number (VIN).
