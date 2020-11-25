Jeep Will E-s Rendering Is a Futuristic Return to the Roots for the Iconic Model

You Can Totally Get Busted For Driving Under the Influence of Rum Balls

File this under “live and learn.” One driver’s mishap can serve as a lesson to all other drivers thinking “cakes are cakes,” even when they’re made with rum. 1 photo



“Cakes are cakes,” Tommy says. “Who’s going to question a cake?”



The police did.



Tommy had just left a friend’s birthday party at the end of August, and he’d eaten more than a fair share of the truffle-like confectionery cake. In fact, he was still eating them in his car, as the police pulled him over and performed a breath test on him, which came back positive. He imagined the cakes were harmless since they were made with rum essence and not the actual alcoholic beverage.



According to the media outlet, Tommy’s test returned a reading of 0.038, just a tad over the legal limit of 0.02 for learner drivers. Tommy pleaded guilty to DUI and was recently handed a reduced suspension of three months and the minimal fine, and he says he’s “thankful” the judge was so understanding of the circumstances of his faux-pas.



One doctor interviewed by News.com says a blood test would have probably come back negative, in which case Tommy would have never had his license suspended in the first place.



That said, you can get drunk if you ingest large quantities of essence, whether it’s rum or vanilla extract. They’re made with alcohol and, while you won’t get drunk if you take just one sip, the story is different is you ingest larger quantities.



