Jonathan Rhys Myers Arrested After DUI Crash in Malibu

A rep for Meyers wasn’t available for comment as news of his DUI arrest went out. Us Weekly has confirmation of the arrest from Los Angeles County Sheriff’s spokesperson Deputy Tina Schrader, who says deputies were called at the scene of a crash in Malibu, California, at 5 PM on Sunday. They noticed the accident had been a solo and minor one, without injuries, but no other details were offered at this time.At the same time, they noticed the driver appeared to be under the influence. Jonathan Rhys Meyers was the driver, and he failed field subsequent sobriety tests. Deputies arrested him on misdemeanor DUI and he was taken into custody, with bail set at $5,000. Meyers posted bail on Monday and is due back in court on February 25, to answer to charges.As far as celebrity DUIs go, this is far from the most spectacular – it’s definitely not on par with Justin Bieber getting busted for street racing while tipsy on beer, and not even close to Mel Gibson’s infamous “sugar t*ts” rant.The reason it’s making news is due to Meyers’ publicized history of substance abuse and run-ins with the law. The actor, whose resume includes a variety of roles but is mostly known for Bend It Like Beckham, The Tudors, Elvis and Vikings, has long struggled with addiction and has been to rehab several times.Last time he made headlines for relapsing was in 2018, when he was escorted off a flight landing at LAX after allegedly refusing to stop vaping and causing a scene on board after excessive drinking. Police were called to get him off the plane and out of the airport, but no charges were pressed against him. His wife, model and actress Mara Lane, later explained she had suffered a miscarriage, which caused Meyers’ relapse.A rep for Meyers wasn’t available for comment as news of his DUI arrest went out.