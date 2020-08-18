“Not Drunk” Driver Arrested for DUI After Losing a Wheel Off His Range Rover

Ironic stickers are the double-edged sword of comedy on the road, when – and if – you get busted for the crimes you thought you were making fun of with them.
One driver from Ironbridge, near Telford, Shropshire in England, learned the lesson the hard way, after crashing his first-generation Range Rover Sport and then getting arrested for drunk-driving. He isn’t looking at just the DUI charge: police say the car is a total write-off, so he should be looking into alternative means of transport for the immediate future.
Adding insult to injury, he’s been turned into an example by the Telford police department, who posted photos of the accident on Twitter, along with the story behind them. As the saying goes, play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
“His Range Rover was ruined when we located him & so was he as he failed the breath test!” the caption to one of the pics reads. The tweet then mentions that the driver lost the front wheel off the car, which they eventually recovered a whole mile (1.6 km) away from the scene. The driver is lucky neither the car nor the loose wheel hurt anyone, or this could have turned tragic.
The second photo posted by the police shows why ironic stickers have the potential to be bad news. This particular driver had a “I’m not drunk, just avoiding potholes” sticker on the back. The only thing he was able to avoid was a tragedy – and that was by sheer luck, not because he did something in that sense.
The driver was charged with drunk-driving, after it was established his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit, which is 35 micrograms per 100 milliliters of breath in England.
The lesson to be learned here is, number one, don’t be that guy or gal who drinks and drives. Number two, if you think ironic stickers are funny, think first if you’re likely to do what is written on them.
This was his bumper sticker...— Telford Cops (@TelfordCops) August 16, 2020
Definitely WAS drunk
Definitely didn’t avoid hitting things as he took out his wheel on a bollard
D#Fatal4 #DontDrinkAndDrive pic.twitter.com/QNuVMWoVGn