Red Bull’s “Boss” Yoovidhya and the Shocking Tale of the Ferrari FF Fatal Crash

Look no further than the strange and controversial story of one Vorayuth Yoovidhya.
The name might not ring a bell, but his family’s history will definitely make you go “aaah!” He is the grandson of the founder of the Red Bull empire Chaleo Yoovidhya, a 32-year-old man who calls himself “Boss,” whose vanity plates all read “B055 RBR” for “Boss. Red Bull Racing,” a socialite whose parents are worth an estimated $20 billion. He is the same man who killed a police officer on his bike in September 2012 and has still been enjoying a life of luxury all these years.
Yoovidhya’s story is considered the best example of the double standard applied to the elite in Thailand and of how “the deadly rich kids” can get away with criminal acts at the wheel – the same acts that would land a common person behind bars for the rest of their life.
Last month, all charges against Yoovidhya were dropped, reigniting attention into the controversial case that stalled and dragged outside of the courts where it should have been judged, until “Boss” flew the coop. Last week, Thai officials announced two independent probes into how the case was handled, one into the police investigation and one in the Office of Attorney General (OAG). Results are expected to be made public on August 20, CNN reports.
Ferrari FF, roaring at 170 kph (110 mph) through the city. He hit Sgt. Major Wichien Klanprasert, who was traveling on his motorcycle, from the rear and continued speeding without stopping, until the bike and the body of the officer eventually fell off. To track Yoovidhya down, police had to follow the trail of leaked oil all the way to the Red Bull compound.
Initially, a driver for the family claimed he’d been driving that night but, within minutes, Yoovidhya turned himself in. His attorney said that he hadn’t fled the scene to run, but to speak to his father before authorities arrived. A similar excuse was offered for the alcohol on his breath: the accident got him so shaken up that he’d had a few drinks after it happened, to steady the nerves. Cocaine traces in his blood were not because he’d been doing drugs before getting behind the wheel, but because he’d taken medicine prescribed for dental work.
Yoovidhya was booked and released on bail (the equivalent of $16,000) within hours. Then, for the next several years, he made sure to miss 8 summonses to court, leading in a failure by the OAG to have him charged. He was looking at five criminal charges, including speeding, fatal hit and run, and reckless driving causing death. The statute of limitations for the first two expired within a year, while Yoovidhya conveniently missed court hearings because he was either out of the country “on business,” or “ill.”
There was a lot of strange stuff happening with the investigation. Eyewitnesses kept appearing out of thin air to vouch for him, experts’ analyses kept changing, and the key eyewitness eventually ended up dead one day after Thai authorities announced they were reopening the case. Because, indeed, in what could best be described as a very low blow to even the most corrupt legal system and common sense in general, in July 2020, a full 8 years after the fact, all charges against Yoovidhya were dropped.
Not that “Boss” cares much about that. He’s been MIA since April 2017, when he fled the country one day before he was supposed to be formally charged. He’s still living the good life, though. He’s been flying into Venice or to the Alps for family vacations, hanging out at the London family home, visiting the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Osaka, attending Formula One events around the world, fine-dining in France, boarding Red Bull private jets. There’s an arrest warrant in his name by the Interpol but the police can’t seem able to catch him. This, despite the fact that he keeps getting tagged on social media, while attending fancy reunions, exclusive parties and racing events.
In other words, “Boss” is a free man. Ironically, he still drives: an older AP investigation found that, at least when he is in London, which he calls his second home, having been educated there, he drives a black Porsche Carrera. The tags read “B055 RBR.”
“Boss” for life.
