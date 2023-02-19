You Can't Go Wrong With Such a Blue-Blooded Roadster

When I first laid my eyes on this small blue roadster, I was instantly dragged onto memory lane about two decades ago when I drove such a beast. Although, I was lucky enough to tame the European version of it. But this is no slouch, either.
BMW introduced the Z3 on the market in 1995. The car was featured in the "Golden Eye" movie from the Jame Bond franchise, where Pierce Brosnan drove it. I know, it's not the best Bond ever, but it was the first where the main character had to drive this German car to promote it.
Fast forward to 1997, and the M Roadster was launched. Unlike its European sibling, which was powered by the S50B32 engine and produced 321 PS (317 hp), the American version featured the S52 powerplant that produced just 243 PS (240 hp). This difference was caused by the different emission standards. BMW couldn't make its best inline-six powerplant U.S.-compliant, so it came with a lower-powered version that helped the automaker sell the car on the left side of the pond.
So, when I saw this little roadster, I recalled the moments when I test-drove the European-spec version of the Z3 M Roadster. It was a blast to drive. Besides its powerful, rev-happy engine, it had the proper suspension to tackle a winding road, the hugging seats, and a precise shifter that was inches away from the steering wheel. The incredible feedback that the car provided was incredible. Its 17" light-alloy wheels wearing 225/45 tires up front and 245/40 at the rear were grippy. Still, it was not difficult to initiate a drift or to control it. Fortunately, I drove it on a race track, so I didn't put anyone in danger. It would be an understatement to say that it was like a Miata on steroids. I'd rather say that it was like an S2000 on steroids. And I love that roadster rocket from Honda.
The car that you see here, on the other hand, doesn't have the same engine as the one I drove. Instead, it is powered by the extremely reliable but less-powerful S52 powerplant. It has the same excellent sound of M's inline-six engines. Moreover, it is paired with the same ZF five-speed manual, and yes, it features a limited-slip differential. On top of that... there's no fixed top. Only a retractable one, which can be manually deployed and concealed behind the cabin.
HVAC dials, showing oil temp, amps, and a clock.
Also, the car's look is different than any other Z3. It features 86 millimeters (3.4") wider rear fenders and a specific front spoiler with larger air intakes into the apron. In addition, the automaker installed a pair of vents behind the front wheel arches adorned by a chrome slat and the M badge. At the back, the little roadster features a quad exhaust system, with two pipes on each side of the car, peaking under the bumper.
As for the brakes, the Z3 M Roadster sports 286 mm (11.25") rotors up front and 272 mm (10.7") at the back. They help the car stops on a dime. Finally, the suspension is 10 mm (0.4") lower than the rest of the Z3 range and features unique springs and dampers.
The seller claims that in 2000 when this car was made, there were just 762 units made with this combination of Estoril Blue over Estoril Blue and Black Nappa leather for the North American continent. They bought it in April 2022 and paid $25,000 for it. Meanwhile, they put some 1,500 miles (2,400 km) on it, and the car's total mileage is just 46,000 (74,000 km), which is nothing for this vehicle. They also replaced the subwoofer for the Harman Kardon CD stereo. They also spent $144 (including taxes) for an original two-bin cupholder.
But nevertheless, this car can still bring joy and fun for those who will drive it closer to the sea level. And frankly, this is a classic that can still keep up with many sports cars of today. Its value is increasing, and there were just 15,322 vehicles built. Out of these, 4,338 were sold in the U.S. in 2000. This is one of them.
