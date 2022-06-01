You Can Now Reserve a Build Slot for One of the Most Awaited EVs of the Year

Most electric vehicle launches recently have either been about crossovers, premium cars, or both. Not this one, however, which brings back an iconic body style, in a modern form, equipped with new technology gear.
Yep, we are talking about the ID. Buzz, as Volkswagen has stated accepting pre-orders for it in the United Kingdom. In fact, they have been taking £2,000 (equal to $2,521) deposits since May 30, but have just made the announcement, and will stop doing so on June 30.
For now, interested parties can only secure a build slot for the five-seater variant, and not the Cargo. The ID. Buzz will launch in the 1st Edition flavor, next to the Life and Style trim levels. The special model features additional convenience, safety, and security gizmos, including the Car2X technology, and will set buyers back a minimum of £62,995 ($79,408) in the UK. Pricing for the Life will kick off at £57,115 ($71,996), including tax, and for the Style at £61,915 ($78,047).
No matter which one you go for, all versions of the ID. Buzz pack the same 77 kWh lithium-ion battery that powers a rear-mounted electric motor. The latter generates 204 ps (201 hp / 150 kW) and 310 Nm (229 lb-ft) of torque. On a full charge, the vehicle can travel up to 415 km (258 miles), which is not bad at all, considering that it is pretty much shaped like a brick. The battery can be juiced up from 5 to 80% in roughly 30 minutes, at a DC station.
Volkswagen says it will open the order books for the ID. Buzz in the UK in July, and the first units should be shipped to their owners not long after. In the United States, it will be offered in the extended wheelbase configuration, the company said at the grand unveiling earlier this year, although it won't make its way to our market until the 2024 model year. The Cargo variant won’t be sold here.
