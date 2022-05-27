The Force Is Strong With the New VW ID. Buzz 'Light Side' and 'Dark Side' Concepts

Part of the company’s ongoing collaboration with the new series that’s coming to Disney+ today (May 27), Volkswagen has unveiled two special concepts based on the ID. Buzz, inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi.
Included in this year’s Star Wars Celebration taking place in Anaheim, California, from May 26 to 29, the show cars are called the ID. Buzz Light Side Edition and ID. Buzz Dark Side Edition. Each one features a specific makeover, and both of them were on the carpet at the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi.
“The opportunity to explore how ‘Obi-Want Kenobi’ and the Volkswagen brand could come together on a vehicle was pure fun. The themes of good and evil, light and dark, aren’t necessarily concepts we apply to cars,” said the Lucasfilm VP and Executive Creative Director, Doug Chaing. “The ID. Buzz collaboration offered an unique opportunity to have the cars become graphic reflections of two iconic characters.”
Building upon the passenger version of the ID. Buzz, the Light Side Edition mixes a beige finish, inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi’s tunic, with blue, symbolizing Obi-Wan’s blue lightsaber, and shiny chrome on the upper section, a reference to the design of spaceships and droids from the Star Wars universe. Matching the underbody lighting, the windows have a transparent blue look. The vehicle rides on 21-inch wheels and features logos of the Rebel Alliance on the sides, and on the center caps.
While the ID. Buzz Light Side Edition is based on the passenger model, the ID. Buzz Dark Side Edition uses the cargo variant as a foundation stone. Ominous shades of black and red define its special styling, with the latter color inspired by Darth Vader’s lightsaber, and represented on the headlamps, light strips, window surfaces, and side lines. It too sits on 21-inch alloys and wears the logo of the Empire.
