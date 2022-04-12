You Can Now Place a Reservation for the Tesla Roadster if You Can Spare $50K Indefinitely

During Giga Texas Cyber Rodeo, Elon Musk promised the Roadster will enter production in 2023. Tesla’s website allowing again to make a reservation for the Roadster indicates that the electric sports car will indeed enter production soon.
If there’s one product in the Tesla pipeline that has seen bigger anticipation and delays than the Cybertruck, it is the Roadster. The already iconic electric sportscar is magnificent, coming with some science-fiction features, if at all. Excuse us for being skeptical, after all the delays.
The Roadster was supposed to be made in Fremont, but at least for now, there’s no production capacity for a new product at Tesla's factory. The Roadster will be a limited production vehicle, so it would be quite expensive to have a production line of its own.
Nevertheless, Tesla has reopened the reservations for the sports car, but you need to dig a little to find the option on Tesla’s website. If you were expecting to see it in the overhead menu, you’ll be disappointed. Instead, it is hidden in the sidebar menu, next to other yet-to-enter-production models, like the Cybertruck and the Semi.
If you want to reserve a Roadster, you can do it, but it isn’t cheap. Tesla requires $5,000 upfront by credit card and a $45,000 wire transfer ten days after the initial order. While the initial card payment is refundable, Tesla does not say the same about the wire transfer.
Interestingly, the Cybertruck can be reserved with only a $100 refundable deposit, while the Semi follows a similar approach to the Roadster. In this case, the required wire transfer is only $15,000, for a total of $20,000. We have no clue about the Semi pricing, especially as the cost of raw materials has exploded in the past months. We find it hard to believe that it would be less expensive than the Roadster, though.
The Roadster was supposed to be made in Fremont, but at least for now, there’s no production capacity for a new product at Tesla's factory. The Roadster will be a limited production vehicle, so it would be quite expensive to have a production line of its own.
Nevertheless, Tesla has reopened the reservations for the sports car, but you need to dig a little to find the option on Tesla’s website. If you were expecting to see it in the overhead menu, you’ll be disappointed. Instead, it is hidden in the sidebar menu, next to other yet-to-enter-production models, like the Cybertruck and the Semi.
If you want to reserve a Roadster, you can do it, but it isn’t cheap. Tesla requires $5,000 upfront by credit card and a $45,000 wire transfer ten days after the initial order. While the initial card payment is refundable, Tesla does not say the same about the wire transfer.
Interestingly, the Cybertruck can be reserved with only a $100 refundable deposit, while the Semi follows a similar approach to the Roadster. In this case, the required wire transfer is only $15,000, for a total of $20,000. We have no clue about the Semi pricing, especially as the cost of raw materials has exploded in the past months. We find it hard to believe that it would be less expensive than the Roadster, though.