You Can Now Configure Your Very Own 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

 
15 May 2017, 14:50 UTC
In the full-size segment, the most capable pickup truck for off-road exploit is the twin-turbo V6-powered F-150 Raptor. The story is a bit different in the mid-size workhorse class, though.
Shown as a concept in 2014 and in production-ready guise in 2016 at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 is not cheap. Retailing from $40,995 including handling and destination, the ZR2 is just about twice the money Chevy asks on the most spartan Colorado of them all.

Now, though, the golden bowtie offers prospective customers and full-time dreams the chance to configure the dune-bashing truck. Available as a crew cab or extended cab, with a short or long bed, it’s not exactly surprising that the ZR2 can get wildly expensive once you peek into the options list. Cajun Red Tintcoat paint, for example, costs $495. The so-called Premium Interior Package, meanwhile, adds $750 to the manufacturer's suggested retail price.

Go for the 2.8-liter Duramax diesel to the detriment of the 3.6-liter gas-powered V6 and the ZR2 is limited to a six-speed automatic instead of the more modern eight-speed transmission. If you settle for the freely aspirated V6, then make sure to specify the $1,195 cat-back exhaust for the sound is totally worth it. For additional visual drama, Chevrolet lets owners spruce up the black-finished bowtie emblem up front with backlighting.

Last, but certainly not least, it should be highlighted that the 8.0-inch MyLink touchscreen infotainment system doesn’t do sat-nav from the get-go. The automaker asks $495 to enable the satellite navigation feature, which is greedy by all accounts bearing in mind that this is a $40k truck to begin with.

With a bit of effort, the 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 can be taken beyond the $52,000 mark. The people in the market for this type of truck have a tendency to go all out with options, but don’t forget that Colorados don’t hold their value as well as the segment-favorite Toyota Tacoma. But then again, Toyota doesn’t have a competitor for the ZR2. And at the end of the day, who cares about residuals when you can have so much fun?
