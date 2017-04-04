Yamaha XSR900 Wins Another Design Award

It’s clear as daylight now that the retro style is here for good. Why? Well, the new Yamaha XSR900 just got another design award
as it was nominated the “Best of the Best” in the Red Dot Award Product Design competition 2017.
The announcement marks the fifth consecutive year since 2012 that Yamaha Motor products have received this award, and the third product selected for the “Best of the Best” honor after the MT-07 and the JWX-2 assist-type electric power unit for wheelchairs.
“Continuing from the 2015 success of the MT-07 and JWX-2, we believe that the XSR900 receiving the "Best of the Best" honor in the ‘Red Dot Award: Product Design,’ a leading global design competition, is a recognition of the initiatives Yamaha Motor is taking with regard to design,”
Chief General Manager of Design Center Akihiro Nagaya said.
“The development of the XSR900 was lead not only by the designers, but also engineering and manufacturing staff for a true monozukuri (engineering, manufacturing, and marketing) approach to craftsmanship,”
he further explained.
The XSR900
was developed to satisfy riders in developed markets, where the culture of enjoying motorcycles as a hobby is well-established, and at the same time to satisfy the need of a more traditional style.
The simple and retro exterior combined with performance through cutting-edge technology provides pride of ownership along with riding enjoyment. The naked comes with no radiator shrouds, a completely exposed frame, and rear subframe, a minimalist two-up seat, classic round headlight and taillight, as well as a simple, easy-to-read dashboard.
Motivation comes from the same engine found on the MT-09, namely a 847cc CP3 unit, which delivers 113 hp and a peak torque of 64.5 lb-ft (87 Nm). The unit works with an Assist and Slipper clutch to make it smoother in operation as well as Traction Control and the mandatory ABS
.