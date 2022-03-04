Yamaha Looking to the Future With New eBikes and Electric Scooter Models Coming Your Way

Yamaha is ready to take on the world of electric personal mobility, creating new solutions to support the evolving needs of its customers. Recently, the company detailed its future electric models and how they were developed, from new electric scooters to eBike units.
One such novelty is the B01 hybrid moped prototype, which combines eBike S-Pedelec functionality with moped performance and all urban terrain ability. It was created by Yamaha Motor Europe in association with partners Fantic Motor and Motori Minarelli.
The B01 will eventually evolve into a production model capable of further expanding Yamaha’s electric mobility range.
“The concept of mobility has continuously evolved over the years, and consequently our cities and infrastructures have adapted to these changes. However, one thing that has remained the same over the decades is the universal desire and need for personal mobility that gives a real sense of freedom,” said Yamaha Motor Europe president and CEO, Eric de Seynes.
In the next few weeks, Yamaha will also launch the all-new NEO's. First up will be an accessible and high-quality “50cc-equivalent” electric scooter (first seen back in 2019 as the E02 prototype), followed by Yamaha’s first “125cc-equivalent” scooter that will showcase the company’s latest engineering skills.
This latter model, derived from the E01 prototype (also displayed in 2019), is yet to be named, but we do know that it will be the protagonist in a “Proof of Concept” activity that Yamaha will set up in a major European city, with the help of a scooter sharing partner.
As for its eBike business, demand for eBikes has grown exponentially in recent years, with more than 5 million sold in Europe in 2021 alone – many equipped with Yamaha drive units. It’s why the company has decided to expand its production capacity and begin manufacturing these drive units in Europe.
Yamaha will also launch three new ‘own brand’ eBikes in the All Mountain, Gravel and Urban segments, with full details to be revealed this summer. The new eBikes should be available to purchase before the end of this year.
The B01 will eventually evolve into a production model capable of further expanding Yamaha’s electric mobility range.
“The concept of mobility has continuously evolved over the years, and consequently our cities and infrastructures have adapted to these changes. However, one thing that has remained the same over the decades is the universal desire and need for personal mobility that gives a real sense of freedom,” said Yamaha Motor Europe president and CEO, Eric de Seynes.
In the next few weeks, Yamaha will also launch the all-new NEO's. First up will be an accessible and high-quality “50cc-equivalent” electric scooter (first seen back in 2019 as the E02 prototype), followed by Yamaha’s first “125cc-equivalent” scooter that will showcase the company’s latest engineering skills.
This latter model, derived from the E01 prototype (also displayed in 2019), is yet to be named, but we do know that it will be the protagonist in a “Proof of Concept” activity that Yamaha will set up in a major European city, with the help of a scooter sharing partner.
As for its eBike business, demand for eBikes has grown exponentially in recent years, with more than 5 million sold in Europe in 2021 alone – many equipped with Yamaha drive units. It’s why the company has decided to expand its production capacity and begin manufacturing these drive units in Europe.
Yamaha will also launch three new ‘own brand’ eBikes in the All Mountain, Gravel and Urban segments, with full details to be revealed this summer. The new eBikes should be available to purchase before the end of this year.