311-Mile Range Yamaha Tenere 700 World Raid Is Here to Take the Planet by Storm

It’s been four decades now since Japanese bike maker Yamaha unleashed onto the world the XT600 Tenere, and since then the range has expanded greatly, making “real adventure a possibility for everyone,” as the company says. And now, there’s a new model in the lineup.
This week, Yamaha pulled the veils off the Tenere 700 World Raid, the most extreme offshoot of the current lineup that includes the 700 and 700 Rally.
Specifically aimed at long-distance travels, the motorcycle comes with the promise of going further than any of its siblings. That’s possible thanks to the 23-liter (6-gallon) dual side-mounted tanks, which should supply more than enough fuel to the 689cc liquid-cooled in-line 2-cylinder engine to power the bike for as much as 500 km (311 miles).
The two-side tank setup was chosen by Yamaha because “the bike’s center of gravity can be kept almost the same as with the existing Tenere 700,” which has a less capable tank. It also helps, say the Japanese, with weight distribution between front and rear, and the height difference between the tank and seat is reduced.
Speaking of seat, Yamaha tweaked that as well, to provide the rider with better comfort for the increased range. We’re now dealing with an 890 mm high flat two-piece design, suitable for rough terrain.
The bike also benefits from a new 5-inch TFT meter that works with the Tenere’s Communication Control unit (CCU), in turn linked to the MyRide app.
Suspension-wise, the motorcycle is fitted with redesigned KYB front forks with a spring preload adjuster and 230 mm of wheel travel, and piggyback type shock absorber with longer stroke at the rear.
The Yamaha Tenere 700 World Raid is offered in two color choices, Icon Blue and Midnight Black. In Europe, the bike becomes available in May, but pricing has not yet been announced.
