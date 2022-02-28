1985 Yamaha RZ500 Packs a Whole Load of Classic Two-Stroke Fury and Great Looks

If you’d like to grasp the true meaning of punchy two-stroke muscle, this old-school gem ought to be your next acquisition.
The 1985 Yamaha RZ500 is brought to life thanks to a two-stroke 499cc V4 engine, which features four Mikuni carbs and a compression ratio of 6.6:1. This bad boy is connected to the bike’s rear chain-driven hoop via a six-speed gearbox, and it’ll gladly deliver as much as 88 hp when the crank spins at 9,500 rpm.
On the other hand, the liquid-cooled fiend is good for up to 48 pound-feet (65 Nm) of torque at approximately 8,500 spins per minute. Upon reaching the asphalt, this force can propel the ‘85 MY RZ500 to a generous top speed of 145 mph (233 kph), while its quarter-mile time is rated at 11.7 ticks.
Suspension duties are handled by a pair of 37 mm (1.5 inches) anti-dive telescopic forks at the front and an adjustable shock absorber at the rear. Up north, stopping power hails from dual 267 mm (10.5 inches) ventilated brake discs and twin-piston calipers.
At the opposite pole, braking is provided by a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) rotor that’s also mated to a two-piston caliper. When the creature’s 5.8-gallon (22-liter) fuel chamber is fully drained, the entire structure will tip the scales at 438 pounds (180 kg).
The RZ500 pictured in this article’s photo gallery comes equipped with a high-grade aftermarket exhaust system, youthful fluids and modern brake pads, all of which were added under current ownership. In addition, the machine’s five-digit analog counter tells us that it had only seen 40,000 km (25,000 miles) of tarmac during its lifetime.
As you’re reading these paragraphs, Yamaha’s classic two-stroke phenom is looking for a new place to call home on Bring A Trailer, and you’ve only got until tomorrow afternoon (Tuesday, March 1) to submit your bids. Currently, you’d need around twenty grand to take the lead, as the top bidder is offering a hefty $17,000 for this Japanese pearl.
