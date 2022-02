Ultra-Clean 1992 Yamaha FZR1000 With Low Mileage Might Just Be a Perfect Match for You

With its astounding power output digits, the Yamaha FZR1000 can only be described as an absolute beast, even by today’s standards. The specimen shown above is a 1992 model that sports aftermarket brake discs, high-grade Vance & Hines pipework and Dunlop Sportmax Roadsmart rubber with 2016 date codes.In addition, this pristine FZR also carries a tinted windshield, fresh motor oil and a modern battery, while its analog odometer shows a mere 7k miles (11,300 km). The bike’s power source is a liquid-cooled 1,002cc inline-four juggernaut, with five valves per cylinder, four Mikuni inhalers and a solid compression ratio of 12.0:1.When the engine purrs at 10,000 rpm, a peak horsepower figure of 145 ponies will be channeled to a five-speed transmission, which is connected to the rear wheel via a drive chain. On the other hand, the four-stroke mill is good for up to 79 pound-feet (107 Nm) of torque at approximately 8,500 revs.Before hitting a terrifying top speed of 170 mph (273 kph), Yamaha ’s titan will scorch the quarter-mile run in no more than 10.1 tarmac-splintering seconds. The entire structure is held in place by a Deltabox skeleton, resting on preload-adjustable 43 mm (1.7 inches) forks up north and a single shock absorber down south.At the front, braking duties are taken good care of thanks to dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) rotors and four-piston calipers, while the rear hoop is brought to a halt by a 267 mm (10.5 inches) disc and a single-piston caliper. Finally, the Japanese legend weighs 520 pounds (236 kg) when equipped with the necessary fluids.This feral piece of two-wheeled machinery is waiting to change hands as we speak, and you’ve got until March 2 to place your bids on Iconic Motorbike Auctions . At the moment, you’d need just under five grand to surpass the top bidder, who is willing to spend $4,300 on this sublime FZR1000.