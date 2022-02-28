Ultra-Clean 1992 Yamaha FZR1000 With Low Mileage Might Just Be a Perfect Match for You

If you’d be intrigued to throw a leg over this mechanical marvel, then we’re about to make your day!
With its astounding power output digits, the Yamaha FZR1000 can only be described as an absolute beast, even by today’s standards. The specimen shown above is a 1992 model that sports aftermarket brake discs, high-grade Vance & Hines pipework and Dunlop Sportmax Roadsmart rubber with 2016 date codes.
In addition, this pristine FZR also carries a tinted windshield, fresh motor oil and a modern battery, while its analog odometer shows a mere 7k miles (11,300 km). The bike’s power source is a liquid-cooled 1,002cc inline-four juggernaut, with five valves per cylinder, four Mikuni inhalers and a solid compression ratio of 12.0:1.
When the engine purrs at 10,000 rpm, a peak horsepower figure of 145 ponies will be channeled to a five-speed transmission, which is connected to the rear wheel via a drive chain. On the other hand, the four-stroke mill is good for up to 79 pound-feet (107 Nm) of torque at approximately 8,500 revs.
Before hitting a terrifying top speed of 170 mph (273 kph), Yamaha’s titan will scorch the quarter-mile run in no more than 10.1 tarmac-splintering seconds. The entire structure is held in place by a Deltabox skeleton, resting on preload-adjustable 43 mm (1.7 inches) forks up north and a single shock absorber down south.
At the front, braking duties are taken good care of thanks to dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) rotors and four-piston calipers, while the rear hoop is brought to a halt by a 267 mm (10.5 inches) disc and a single-piston caliper. Finally, the Japanese legend weighs 520 pounds (236 kg) when equipped with the necessary fluids.
This feral piece of two-wheeled machinery is waiting to change hands as we speak, and you’ve got until March 2 to place your bids on Iconic Motorbike Auctions. At the moment, you’d need just under five grand to surpass the top bidder, who is willing to spend $4,300 on this sublime FZR1000.
