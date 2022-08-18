WWE's Sasha Banks Revealed Someone Broke Into Her Car in Just Five Minutes

Leaving your car in a car park could always lead to some issues, like break-ins, or hits and runs, but how often do you expect it to happen to you? Well, for Sasha Banks, it only took a few minutes for someone to break into her Toyota Corolla Cross and steal her stuff.
In a new video posted on her Instagram Stories, WWE star Sasha Banks, whose real name is Mercedes Varnado, shared her frustration online as someone broke into her car in Oakland, California, on Tuesday.
The pro wrestler, whose status in the WWE remains unclear for the moment, added a surveillance video that shows the suspect breaking the rear windshield of her green Toyota. The incident happened around 2:40 pm, and the suspect was dressed in black. You can see that he appears to get something from the car and hop into a white vehicle car, before getting away.
Written on top of the video, Banks revealed what things they stole: hair products. She wrote: “have fun with the hair products.” She added that she had been there “Five minutes in Oakland, just five minutes,” as she shared a look at the damaged vehicle.
Her car is a Toyota Corolla Cross, which comes in three trims, L, LE, and XLE. Banks' is an LE, available, just as any other, both in front-wheel and all-wheel drive, being put in motion by the 2.0-liter 4-cylinder I4 engine. The power unit delivers 169 horsepower (171 ps) and a maximum torque of 151 lb-ft (205 Nm). The LE trim has a starting price of $24,795.
The athlete/actress was in Hollywood to attend the premiere of Marvel Studio’s new show, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with her former tag partner Naomi (Trinity Fatu). But it turns out that the excitement of the premiere quickly died down after she had someone break into her car. Thankfully, she is okay and hopefully the hair products weren’t too expensive.
.@SashaBanksWWE's car got broken into outside of Oakland ???? pic.twitter.com/3vC5wZUI2I— B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) August 17, 2022