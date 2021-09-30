2022 Toyota Corolla Cross Production Begins at Huntsville Plant

Mazda Toyota Manufacturing is one of the newest automotive plants in the United States, a joint venture that’s capable of building 300,000 vehicles per year. The Apollo line is responsible for the all-new Corolla Cross whereas the Discovery line is reserved for a Mazda SUV.
MTM is currently hiring more than 1,700 additional employees, which are going to swell up the workforce to approximately 4,000 people. Full production is expected to start next year, which is when Mazda’s utility vehicle will join the compact-sized model based on the Corolla’s platform.
Slotted between the C-HR and RAV4, the Cross retails from $22,195 for the base front-wheel-drive grade whereas all-wheel drive bumps up the price by $1,300. For reference, the Corolla Sedan goes for $20,075 while the Corolla Hatchback can be yours from $20,815 sans destination charge.
The only powertrain available right now is a Dynamic Force 2.0-liter engine, a free-breathing mill with 169 horsepower and 150 pound-feet (203 Nm) of torque on deck. The only transmission offered is the Direct Shift CVT, a continuously variable transmission developed primarily for better gas mileage. The adoption of launch gears also needs to be mentioned, and shift responsiveness over the automaker’s previous-gen CVT has been improved by downsizing the pulley and reduction of inertia by 40 percent.
Three grades are on the menu: L, LE, and XLE. The most affordable of the lot comes with fabric-trimmed seats in light gray, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, heating and air conditioning vents for the rear-seat passengers, 17-inch steelies, and 60/40 split-folding rear seats. The LE is available with black fabric as well, together with an 8.0-inch touchscreen.
The range-topping XLE is rocking SofTex-trimmed seats in macadamia/mocha or black, 10-way power adjustment for the driver’s seat, heated front seats, a center armrest with two additional cupholders, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Seven exterior colors are offered in total.
Slotted between the C-HR and RAV4, the Cross retails from $22,195 for the base front-wheel-drive grade whereas all-wheel drive bumps up the price by $1,300. For reference, the Corolla Sedan goes for $20,075 while the Corolla Hatchback can be yours from $20,815 sans destination charge.
The only powertrain available right now is a Dynamic Force 2.0-liter engine, a free-breathing mill with 169 horsepower and 150 pound-feet (203 Nm) of torque on deck. The only transmission offered is the Direct Shift CVT, a continuously variable transmission developed primarily for better gas mileage. The adoption of launch gears also needs to be mentioned, and shift responsiveness over the automaker’s previous-gen CVT has been improved by downsizing the pulley and reduction of inertia by 40 percent.
Three grades are on the menu: L, LE, and XLE. The most affordable of the lot comes with fabric-trimmed seats in light gray, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, heating and air conditioning vents for the rear-seat passengers, 17-inch steelies, and 60/40 split-folding rear seats. The LE is available with black fabric as well, together with an 8.0-inch touchscreen.
The range-topping XLE is rocking SofTex-trimmed seats in macadamia/mocha or black, 10-way power adjustment for the driver’s seat, heated front seats, a center armrest with two additional cupholders, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Seven exterior colors are offered in total.
We were thrilled to announce the official Start of Production on our very first SUV, the all-new Toyota Corolla Cross. MTM is proud to be a part of the North Alabama community, and to begin to ship the Corolla Cross to dealerships all over North America.#DriveYourFuture pic.twitter.com/pw9BG5NSGh— mazda_toyota (@mazda_toyota) September 30, 2021