Toyota Reveals European Version of the Corolla Cross, Completes SUV Lineup

Toyota revealed the European version of the Corolla Cross, months after the North American premiere. The model completes Toyota’s SUV line-up in Europe, allowing the Japanese manufacturer to boast the widest SUV range on the European market. 19 photos SUV segment has become richer these days, as Toyota revealed the new Corolla Cross specifically tailored to European customers. As you probably know, the



The new model will rightfully sit between CH-R and RAV4, completing the Toyota SUV lineup. Toyota admits these models complement each other, especially the CH-R and the Corolla Cross. Specifically, the Corolla-based SUV will be a more practical offering, whereas CH-R appeals to style-oriented customers.



According to Toyota, the European version of Corolla Cross will be easy to spot thanks to specific styling. We are not talking game-changing, but rather cosmetic differences, like the specific headlights and rear light cluster or the new double-trapezoid grille. Measuring just 4.460 mm in length (175.6 Inches), the European Corolla Cross sits at the heart of the C-SUV segment. Families should see an improved interior and luggage space compared to CH-R.



Beneath its (arguably) uninspiring looks, Corolla Cross hides the fifth generation of its award-winning full hybrid propulsion system. Toyota likes to call it a “self-charging full hybrid electric system.” Two versions of the hybrid drive train are on offer, including one with “intelligent” all-wheel drive ( AWD -i).



According to Toyota, a new high-voltage battery pack that is more powerful but 40% lighter than the one on regular Corollas helps the Cross achieve better performances. The FWD 2.0-litre hybrid powertrain generates 195bhp/146kW, enabling 0-62mph acceleration in 8.1 seconds. The AWD-i version features an additional 30.6 kW electric motor on the rear axle, which engages automatically when required. Despite additional power, acceleration time is the same as for the FWD model.



The European Corolla Cross features the first digital cockpit in the Toyota lineup, with a 12.3-inch instrument panel and a 10.5-inch central display. Both use faster multimedia processors and allow for customizations of the info available to the driver.



Toyota Safety Sense driving assistance package has been improved and is now called T-Mate. It includes Pre-Collision System, for the first time with a force-feedback accelerator pedal that “pushes back” when the car runs above the speed limit.



