Wrenchmonkees’ Yamaha XSR900 “Monkeebeast” Looks Stealthy, Mad and Seriously Rad

The Old Continent is home to some of the most reputed motorcycle customization workshops on the planet. Among these ambitious enterprises, you’ll run into a Copenhagen-based firm that goes by the name of Wrenchmonkees. Over the years, these fellows earned themselves quite a reputation thanks to the abundance of sensational machines bred under their roof.
In the past, a few of WM’s tastiest undertakings have adorned the autoevolution pages with their grace, such as a sinister Yamaha XJR1300 and one handsome Triumph Bonneville T100, to name a couple. To be fair, it’s not hard to see why these folks are considered to be Denmark’s go-to guys when it comes down to bespoke undertakings!
Sure enough, the crew’s portfolio caught many people’s attention as the years went by. As such, they were eventually contacted by the almighty Yamaha, who invited them to take part in the annual Yard Built contest on two separate occasions. Today, we’ll be analyzing one of these entries to give you a clear idea about the sheer level of laborious craftmanship that’s at work on Wrenchmonkees’ premises.
DOHC inline-three brute, with twelve valves and a generous compression ratio of 11.5:1. At a whopping 10,000 rpm, the liquid-cooled mill is perfectly capable of generating up to 113 untamed ponies.
On the other hand, this bad boy will summon as much as 65 pound-feet (88 Nm) of twist when the tachometer hits 8,500 spins per minute. The engine’s force is handed over to a chain final drive via a six-speed transmission, enabling Yamaha’s mechanical predator to reach a healthy top speed of 150 mph (241 kph). All things considered, the fierce XSR900 is no damn toy, alright?
Wrenchmonkees’ experts kicked things off by deleting the bike’s stock footwear to make way for a pair of 17-inch Borrani hoops with stainless-steel spokes. Their rims were then enveloped in grippy dual-purpose TKC rubber from Continental’s catalog. At the rear end, suspension duties are taken good care of by a K-Tech monoshock, while a top-grade TRW brake rotor is tasked with supplying ample stopping power.
In terms of powertrain modifications, the Danish craftsmen discarded the standard exhaust system in favor of an MT-09's module, which has been topped with a premium muffler developed by SC Project. With these units installed, the WM pros turned their attention to the aesthetics.
As such, they’ve fabricated an array of unique bodywork components using aluminum, including a rugged skid plate and minute fenders. Each and every one of these goodies has been powder-coated to make this bespoke Yamaha XSR900 look seriously ominous. Finally, Copenhagen's moto gurus christened their ravishing creation “Monkeebeast.”
In the past, a few of WM’s tastiest undertakings have adorned the autoevolution pages with their grace, such as a sinister Yamaha XJR1300 and one handsome Triumph Bonneville T100, to name a couple. To be fair, it’s not hard to see why these folks are considered to be Denmark’s go-to guys when it comes down to bespoke undertakings!
Sure enough, the crew’s portfolio caught many people’s attention as the years went by. As such, they were eventually contacted by the almighty Yamaha, who invited them to take part in the annual Yard Built contest on two separate occasions. Today, we’ll be analyzing one of these entries to give you a clear idea about the sheer level of laborious craftmanship that’s at work on Wrenchmonkees’ premises.
DOHC inline-three brute, with twelve valves and a generous compression ratio of 11.5:1. At a whopping 10,000 rpm, the liquid-cooled mill is perfectly capable of generating up to 113 untamed ponies.
On the other hand, this bad boy will summon as much as 65 pound-feet (88 Nm) of twist when the tachometer hits 8,500 spins per minute. The engine’s force is handed over to a chain final drive via a six-speed transmission, enabling Yamaha’s mechanical predator to reach a healthy top speed of 150 mph (241 kph). All things considered, the fierce XSR900 is no damn toy, alright?
Wrenchmonkees’ experts kicked things off by deleting the bike’s stock footwear to make way for a pair of 17-inch Borrani hoops with stainless-steel spokes. Their rims were then enveloped in grippy dual-purpose TKC rubber from Continental’s catalog. At the rear end, suspension duties are taken good care of by a K-Tech monoshock, while a top-grade TRW brake rotor is tasked with supplying ample stopping power.
In terms of powertrain modifications, the Danish craftsmen discarded the standard exhaust system in favor of an MT-09's module, which has been topped with a premium muffler developed by SC Project. With these units installed, the WM pros turned their attention to the aesthetics.
As such, they’ve fabricated an array of unique bodywork components using aluminum, including a rugged skid plate and minute fenders. Each and every one of these goodies has been powder-coated to make this bespoke Yamaha XSR900 look seriously ominous. Finally, Copenhagen's moto gurus christened their ravishing creation “Monkeebeast.”