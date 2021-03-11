Zero-Mile 1999 Yamaha YZF-R7 Is Very Rare, Costs as Much as Three R1Ms

The world is changing, and if we're going to survive we need to change along with it. As the automotive industry is accelerating towards a zero-emission future, motorcycle companies have to make a move too. And last year saw Yamaha announcing that they'd be giving up on the R6 as a road-going motorcycle, and rumors have it that a new R7 may be on the way.
While this R7 might just be based on the big hit that is the MT-07, I doubt that it is ever going to be worshipped as the YZF-R7 OW-02 is. The OW-02 is a race homologation motorcycle, which was built by Yamaha in 1999, with a clear goal of competing in the Superbike World Championship and the Suzuka 8 Hours endurance races.
Back in the day, the R6 was just introduced to the market, and the R1 was made available to the public just a year earlier. But while the R6 and R1 were just "regular bikes", the R7 was going to be a collector item for sure, with only 500 built, in total. It retailed for $32,000, and performance levels would range between 106 horsepower to 162 horsepower, depending on which race kits you had on it, if any at all.
What's interesting about the YZF-R7 we're talking about here, is that it has never been registered or used for that matter. This is a zero-mile motorcycle, and the odds are that whoever is going to buy this will probably never ride it either. Which is kind of sad, but then again the risks of crashing it are quite high, and it would be a shame to rid the world of one of these already rare bikes.
If you're wondering what's so special about these bikes, the answer is quite simple. These were developed with racing in mind, and the chassis was built using knowledge and data acquired with Yamaha's YZR500, the motorcycle they were competing in the MotoGP series with. Even though this is a 749cc bike, it is still some 22 lbs (10 kg) lighter than the smaller R6 of the day.
This is one of three very special bikes, all with zero miles on them that the seller has had for sale. While the Kawasaki has been sold, only the R7 and the 1299 Superleggera remain available. And if you want to get your hands on this legendary machine, you're looking at spending £59,995 ($83,908). To put things in perspective, a brand new, 2021 Yamaha R1M has a starting MSRP of $26,099 before taxes ($430 destination charge).
Back in the day, the R6 was just introduced to the market, and the R1 was made available to the public just a year earlier. But while the R6 and R1 were just "regular bikes", the R7 was going to be a collector item for sure, with only 500 built, in total. It retailed for $32,000, and performance levels would range between 106 horsepower to 162 horsepower, depending on which race kits you had on it, if any at all.
What's interesting about the YZF-R7 we're talking about here, is that it has never been registered or used for that matter. This is a zero-mile motorcycle, and the odds are that whoever is going to buy this will probably never ride it either. Which is kind of sad, but then again the risks of crashing it are quite high, and it would be a shame to rid the world of one of these already rare bikes.
If you're wondering what's so special about these bikes, the answer is quite simple. These were developed with racing in mind, and the chassis was built using knowledge and data acquired with Yamaha's YZR500, the motorcycle they were competing in the MotoGP series with. Even though this is a 749cc bike, it is still some 22 lbs (10 kg) lighter than the smaller R6 of the day.
This is one of three very special bikes, all with zero miles on them that the seller has had for sale. While the Kawasaki has been sold, only the R7 and the 1299 Superleggera remain available. And if you want to get your hands on this legendary machine, you're looking at spending £59,995 ($83,908). To put things in perspective, a brand new, 2021 Yamaha R1M has a starting MSRP of $26,099 before taxes ($430 destination charge).