Four of These Yamaha Electric Motors Could Make for Insane 1,880 HP Hyper EV

The electric motors manufacturing industry is now advanced enough to allow the creation of EVs ranging from the boring Volkswagens to the talk-of-the-decade Teslas. But advanced as it may be, it doesn’t even come close to where it will be in the near future.
It seems that, unlike when it comes to ICE hardware, everybody is willing to step in and have a go at making electric motors. We have the established companies, on the one hand, and tons of startups on the other, all hoping to get their claws on a contract that would change their fortunes.
Yamaha joined the fray last year, when it says it began “accepting commissions for developing prototype electric motors” with outputs ranging from 50 to 268 hp. It probably did not have that many of those to make, as it found enough time to come up with this insanely powerful, 470 hp unit.
That’s right, an electric motor good for 470 hp and developed according to the Japanese specifically for hyper EVs.
Now, not many details about the hardware are known, except for the output and the fact that it comes as a single unit, integrating both the gear and inverter.
Aimed at hyper EVs, these oil-cooled motors can work in packs, opening the doors for vehicles with one on each wheel developing as much as 1,880 hp.
Yamaha will show the new motor design at the Automotive Engineering Exposition 2021 in Yokohama in May, and we’ll probably learn more then, even if the technology is listed as being still in development, and the numbers subject to change.
Until that time though, the Japanese say they’ve already opened the order books for interested parties, and add that both the maximum output and the cooling method could be altered or adjusted according to the client’s needs.
