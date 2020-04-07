4 Honda Builds Electric Motor for Hybrids That Contains No Rare-Earth Metals

3 3D-Printed Electric Motor to Become World’s Most Power Dense with 27 HP/Kg

2 GM Details Ultium Battery That Would Drive All Others Into the Ground

1,340 HP Electric Motor Is the Car's Industry’s Wet Dream, Tests on Dragster

Generally, conventionally-powered Top Fuel dragsters need about 0.8 seconds to reach 100 mph (160 kph) from a standstill. That’s incredibly fast, but a tad slower than what a brand new dragster powered by electric motors is said to be capable of doing. 3 photos



Measuring just 430 mm in diameter (17 inches), the motor uses a host of innovations that make it capable of developing a staggering 1,340 hp of power.



The Australian company said at the time the electric motor it made can be used on anything from hypercars to spacecraft, and even for the still elusive



Now, a month or so after the initial announcement comes news of HyperPower aiming to test their motor soon. To that end, they fitted four of the electric motors, for a total of 5,360 hp, on a dragster built by local Australian partners.



According to



So far the dragster doesn't seem to have been put through its paces, and no official date for an actual run seems to have been set. We’ll update when that happens.



As a side note, HyperPower Technologies seems to be very determined to make the technology it created stick, and said it is already working to establish partnerships for commercial integration of the technology. Back in February, before the coronavirus pandemic drowned all other news, an Australian company by the name of HyperPower Technologies announced the Quantum Force electric motor, one of the most powerful such technologies on the planet.Measuring just 430 mm in diameter (17 inches), the motor uses a host of innovations that make it capable of developing a staggering 1,340 hp of power.The Australian company said at the time the electric motor it made can be used on anything from hypercars to spacecraft, and even for the still elusive Hyperloop and other similar high-speed transportation projects. What's even more interesting is that a cluster of such motors can be used together in configurations of up to ten for a total of 13,400 hp.Now, a month or so after the initial announcement comes news of HyperPower aiming to test their motor soon. To that end, they fitted four of the electric motors, for a total of 5,360 hp, on a dragster built by local Australian partners.According to Motor Authority , the company claims the dragster thus built is capable of reaching 124 mph (200 kph) in the time it takes a Top Duel machine to reach 100 mph, namely 0.8 seconds. 330 mph (531 kph) is reached in 3.7 seconds, and the machine tops at 380 mph (611 kph).So far the dragster doesn't seem to have been put through its paces, and no official date for an actual run seems to have been set. We’ll update when that happens.As a side note, HyperPower Technologies seems to be very determined to make the technology it created stick, and said it is already working to establish partnerships for commercial integration of the technology.