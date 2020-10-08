World’s Most Power Dense Electric Motors Ready to Boost… Everything

Despite the fact that electric vehicles are pretty much all around us, the technology that powers them along, be it batteries, motors or whatever, if far from being perfect. That’s why a number of companies, old and new, are working to better the technology.
Britain-based Equipmake is one of those companies. Back in March, it announced it is working together with another entity called HiETA on a joint project called Ampere. The goal is to create a solution that would become the world’s most power-dense permanent magnet electric motor, and also easy to manufacture.
Six months or so later, with the 3D-printable Ampere project still in the works, here comes news of not one but two more Equipmake electric motors being ready, also described as "the most power dense in global series production." This hardware was designed to be used in anything from off-highway machines to mining and farming equipment, but also in something of more direct interes to us, such as supercars or electric busses.
“From electric buses to supercars, the APM range of motors has made a step change to the efficiency and performance of our automotive clients’ products,” said in a statement Ian Foley, Managing Director, Equipmake.
“Those same benefits – high power density and light weight, combined with an extremely compact package that includes integrated components such as the inverter and gearbox – are just as relevant to the world of mining.”
The first hardware is called APM 120. It’s a 14 kg/31 pounds package that peaks at 125 kW (168 hp) at 12,000 rpm (continuous power of 75 kW and peak torque of 130 Nm.), meaning the power density for this is motor is 9kW per kg.
The second, more powerful one is called APM 200 and weighs 40 kg/88 pounds. It peaks at 220 kW (295 hp) at 10,000 rpm (continuous power of 110 kW and peak torque of 450 Nm), translating into a power density of 5 kW per kg.
Full details on the new technology can be found at this link.
