Yamaha XSR700 “Apex Ruler” Will Give You Goosebumps, Rides on Carbon Fiber Hoops

Over the years, we’ve seen many of the world’s most ambitious workshops take part in Yamaha’s annual Yard Built contest, including Roland Sands, Deus Ex Machina and Denmark’s Wrenchmonkees, to name a few. 11 photos DOHC parallel-twin engine, with four valves per cylinder and a displacement of 689cc.



At 9,000 spins per minute, this bad boy is capable of supplying up to 74 wild ponies, while a peak torque output figure of 50 pound-feet (68 Nm) will be accomplished at around 6,500 rpm. A six-speed constant mesh transmission channels the mill’s force to the rear 17-inch hoop by means of a chain final drive. This whole ordeal results in a modest, yet respectable top speed of 120 mph (193 kph).



To extract a little more oomph out of XSR’s powerplant, the WalzWerk crew kicked things off by installing a fresh exhaust system from SC-Project and a state-of-the-art Power Commander control module. After tweaking the airbox, Germany’s moto surgeons managed to unlock a considerable dose of extra power – 84 horses at the rear wheel, to be precise.



Furthermore, a race-spec chain drive replaces the factory component to ensure that the additional force is handled with ease. Suspension duties are taken good care of by Wilbers items on both ends, while the stock footwear has been discarded in favor of top-shelf carbon fiber wheels developed by Rotobox.



Although the original fuel tank was retained, the same can’t be said about the remainder of XSR700’s bodywork. The subframe has been shortened to accommodate a bespoke saddle and a minute tail section that keeps things looking sexy. You will find a tiny fender and a tracker-style fairing up front, as well as a pair of aluminum side panels adorning the bike’s flanks.



Walz's experts proceeded to add an assortment of aftermarket accessories from their own range, such as new levers, a snazzy handlebar and one handsome filler cap. For a meaner riding stance, the Apex Ruler received LSL rear-mounted foot pegs to round it all out nicely.