WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship Is Free Courtesy to Amazon

While everyone is trying to attract gamers with massive discounts on some of the most recent titles, Amazon is offering them games for free. Well, theoretically, the free games offered by Amazon aren’t actually free until you pay for a Prime Gaming subscription.
It’s important to note that Prime Gaming is included with Amazon Prime, so if you have the latter, you definitely qualify to receive in-game content for some of the most popular free-to-play games, as well as free games to download every month. On top of that, if you’re watching Twitch streams, you get a free monthly channel subscription that you can offer to your favorite streamer.
The first week of 2022 also marks one of the biggest for Prime Gaming subscribers, as Amazon announced nine games are now available for free, in addition to a bunch of new in-game content for League of Legends, Valorant, New World, Fall Guys, FIFA 22 and Call of Duty.
WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship is among the nine titles that are now available free (Prime Gaming membership required). Once claimed, the game will be available to install and play via the Amazon Games App (only available on Windows).
The other eight games that are given away by Amazon to Prime Gaming members include major titles like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Total War: Warhammer, World War Z: Aftermath, as well as indies such as: Fahrenheit Indigo Prophecy Remastered, Abandon Ship, Paper Beast, In Other Waters, and Two Point Hospital. These games will be available for free until February 1.
For those who don’t have a Prime Gaming subscription and don’t want to get one just for WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship, Steam offers a very good deal on the game. For a limited time, racing games fans can get FIA World Rally Championship for just $6.
