Worth Restoring: 1967 Ford Mustang Flexes Factory Nightmist Blue, Plenty of Rust

The base engine on the ’67 Mustang was the 200 (3.3-liter) Thriftpower six-cylinder, and given the 120-horsepower output, it was first and foremost aimed at those who just wanted an economical daily driver.
The C-code Mustang, which was fitted with a 289 (4.7-liter) 2-barrel rated at 200 horsepower, was the most common version for the model year 1967. The 4-barrel sibling with 225 horsepower was installed on the A-code cars, while the K-code Mustang rolled off the assembly lines with the same 289, this time in the HiPo variant and with 271 horsepower.
The top engine option for the ’67 Ford Mustang was the 390 (6.4-liter) V8, which thanks to a 4-barrel carburetor developed 320 horsepower on S-code models.
The 1967 Ford Mustang you see here is a C-code still boasting the original Nightmist Blue paint. Paired with a blue vinyl interior, the car still looks pretty cool, despite its obvious project car condition that requires a ton of fixes.
Still coming with all 3 VIN numbers and solid frame rails, this convertible is a challenging project, there’s no doubt about it. The floor, for example, requires particular attention, and based on the provided photos, some parts are missing as well, including the rear seats.
eBay seller logisticnorth says the car obviously isn’t running, and to be honest, this isn’t necessarily a surprise given the car has most likely been sitting for a long time.
The restoration isn’t necessarily aimed at the faint of heart, but without a doubt, this Mustang is totally worth a second chance, especially given the color combination.
However, the car isn’t selling as cheap as you’d expect, as the owner wants to get nearly $8,000 for it. The best way to figure out if the car is worth this kind of money is to head over to Denton, Maryland and inspect this beautiful 1967 Mustang in person.
