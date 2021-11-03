Worry Not, the 2023 BMW 3 Series Touring Facelift Will Have a Normal-Sized Grille

The fast pace at which cars are being renewed these days has forced most automakers to update their models 3 or 4 years after the initial unveiling. The case at hand, BMW has been working on the facelifted 3 Series for quite some time now, even if the G2X generation has only been around since 2018.
So far, the German automaker has been spotted putting the Sedan through its paces in different environments, but as of recently, they have also started working on the Touring, which might launch next year as a 2023 model.
Snapped in a premiere by our vigilant spy photographers, the long-roof variant of the car had vinyl stickers wrapped around its front and rear ends to hide the changes that will be shared with its four-door sibling.
These will include a set of brand new headlights, with a different signature, as well as a slightly revised grille that will, fortunately, won’t go down the oversized route. The front bumper appears to be new, and so does the rear one. Nevertheless, the updates at the back are very subtle compared to the current iteration, but will definitely comprise new taillights too.
Expect a few revisions inside as well, with previous spy shots showing a new dashboard layout with a curved display, similar or perhaps identical to that of the i4. Some believe that it will get the latest iDrive infotainment technology too, in addition to the usual upholstery and trim revisions, all of which will be mirrored by the full-blown M model, albeit on a flashier scale.
In case you forgot, the 3er Touring will be joined by an M3 Touring, allegedly launching in Europe late next year. It will use the same twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six engine as the M3 and M4, making as much as 503 hp in the Competition. At the same time, Alpina is also working on the 2023 B3, which should retain the powertrain of the current one.
