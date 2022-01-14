World’s Only Hydrogen-Powered Drone Surface Vessel Boasts an Impressive 70-Day Endurance

Hydrogen might be a controversial topic when talking about cars or even heavy-duty vehicles, but several other sectors continue to see it as a promising long-term solution for decarbonization. One of them is the maritime industry, and a new uncrewed surface vessel that’s fully powered by hydrogen is gearing up to prove it.
A British maritime cleantech startup called Acua Ocean is claiming to have developed the world’s first long-endurance drone surface vessel that’s entirely powered by hydrogen (H-USV). The project was the winner of the UK Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition last year and will be delivered by the British agency for innovation, Innovate UK.
There are several emission-free USVs that have been developed throughout 2021, but what makes this one unique is that it uses 100% hydrogen. Ocean Protector is the fancy name of the prototype that’s currently being built by Acua Ocean, promising an impressive endurance of up to 70 days at sea, while also being able to reach top speeds of 20 knots (23 mph/37 kph).
No further details about the H-USV’s propulsion system have been revealed yet, but we do know that its hydrogen fuel cell system is being developed by UK-based Proton Motors. The vessel itself is being built by the PDL shipbuilder in Porchester, while its electrical systems are being developed by two companies, SMS and Trident Marine Electrical.
The remotely-controlled Ocean Protector is versatile enough to be used not only for environmental data collection, but also for security applications in the off-shore infrastructure sector. USVs are seen as the future of the off-shore monitoring and security market, because they can conduct riskier missions instead of human crew members, while also saving significant costs.
The British startup has also joined the UK Chamber of Shipping at the beginning of this year, confirming its promising role in the industry. The hydrogen-powered Ocean Protector is scheduled to launch in just a few months, by the end of May.
