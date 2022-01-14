Marvel at the Crab Walking, 360-Degree Turning Hyundai Mobis Future Cars

What comes into your mind when you think of future public transportation? Well, I often think of The Jetsons - hover crafts and jetpacks. Hyundai has a different plan for the future, and it begins with the Mobis Concept vehicles. Supercar Blondie got an exclusive chance to review Hyundai’s concept for the future of public transportation.
While at the 2022 CES in Las Vegas, Supercar Blondie got the chance to check out the Hyundai Mobis stand. They are a South Korean start-up responsible for developing technology and parts for future cars.
Hyundai Mobis considers itself a global innovator in automotive technology, and at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, they had to demonstrate it. Perhaps the biggest attractions on their stand were their Mobis Concept vehicles; the hydrogen fuel cell M. Vision 2GO and the M Vision Pop electric car.
The M Vision Pop electric car is quite innovative. It’s a rideshare vehicle that allows either passengers control it via sliding steering. You don’t need a key to get into this automobile. It uses your smartphone to fire it up.
When you turn the wheel, it protrudes from the casing. The wheels remain sealed in the retractable case to improve aero during high speeds. When you need to turn, the casing retracts, offering enough room for your tires to spin.
The steering wheel resembles a Play Station 5 game controller complete with L1 L2, R1 R2 resembling buttons.
Since your phone sits on the steering wheel to turn it on, it also acts as the center control/infotainment system, with everything projected on a front transparent panel.
It also comes with an auto-park feature that lets you park your car while standing outside. The wheels can turn up to 90 degrees fitting into tight spaces. Once done, you pick up your phone, and it’s ready for the next user - like a rideshare city e-Bike.
The M. Vision 2GO, like the M. Vision Pop electric public transport car, is super easy to move but uses a hydrogen fuel cell. It comes with innovative storage spaces and can make 360 degree turns or crab walk to fit into tight parking spaces.
Hyundai Mobis considers itself a global innovator in automotive technology, and at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, they had to demonstrate it. Perhaps the biggest attractions on their stand were their Mobis Concept vehicles; the hydrogen fuel cell M. Vision 2GO and the M Vision Pop electric car.
The M Vision Pop electric car is quite innovative. It’s a rideshare vehicle that allows either passengers control it via sliding steering. You don’t need a key to get into this automobile. It uses your smartphone to fire it up.
When you turn the wheel, it protrudes from the casing. The wheels remain sealed in the retractable case to improve aero during high speeds. When you need to turn, the casing retracts, offering enough room for your tires to spin.
The steering wheel resembles a Play Station 5 game controller complete with L1 L2, R1 R2 resembling buttons.
Since your phone sits on the steering wheel to turn it on, it also acts as the center control/infotainment system, with everything projected on a front transparent panel.
It also comes with an auto-park feature that lets you park your car while standing outside. The wheels can turn up to 90 degrees fitting into tight spaces. Once done, you pick up your phone, and it’s ready for the next user - like a rideshare city e-Bike.
The M. Vision 2GO, like the M. Vision Pop electric public transport car, is super easy to move but uses a hydrogen fuel cell. It comes with innovative storage spaces and can make 360 degree turns or crab walk to fit into tight parking spaces.