Hyundai Mobis Unveils Innovative System for Autonomous and Remote Parking

How many inexperienced drivers once wished that they would be able to park their cars in difficult situations, with the simple touch of a button? Technology has advanced enough to turn that dream into reality. While a lot of today’s digital features for vehicles focus on safety, and rightly so, Hyundai introduces a complex system that’s simply meant to make like easier for not-so-skilled drivers.
Hyundai Mobis, the supplier of Hyundai and Kia, and one of the top-seven suppliers in the world, has mostly remained behind the scenes, but this year it has come out with some exciting innovations. Earlier this year, the Seoul-based company presented a foldable steering system and a “90-degree rotating e-corner module” for autonomous vehicles.
Its latest innovation is the Mobis Parking System, an integrated solution that combines several features – Narrow Space Assistance (NSA), Reverse Assistance (RA), and Remote Smart Parking Assistance (RSPA). The first issue tackled by this system is narrow street driving. With the NSA, a vehicle needs only 16 inches (40 cm) of space, on both sides, to drive itself on a narrow street.
The RA feature comes in handy when drivers find themselves on dead-end streets, facing another vehicle, and having to back away. According to Mobis, this technology records the vehicle’s route in real time, so that it’s able to recreate the reverse route on its own, with the simple touch of a button. Both the steering wheel and the car’s speed are controlled automatically.
Last but not least, the system enables remotely-controlled parking. The RSPA feature enables parking at a right angle, or parallel parking, with the driver outside the car. These are the main features of the Mobis Parking System, but it also incorporates safety functions, and a 3D Surround View Monitor, for better visibility when parking.
The system is based on ultrasonic sensors, which are able to identify objects located at a shorter distance, compared to standard RADAR and LiDAR sensors. This makes ultrasonic sensors better adapted for narrow streets and underground parking lots.
This advanced autonomous driving technology confirms that Hyundai Mobis is serious about becoming a leading technology provider. The Korean company is also investing in hydrogen fuel cell plants, expected to start production in 2023.
Its latest innovation is the Mobis Parking System, an integrated solution that combines several features – Narrow Space Assistance (NSA), Reverse Assistance (RA), and Remote Smart Parking Assistance (RSPA). The first issue tackled by this system is narrow street driving. With the NSA, a vehicle needs only 16 inches (40 cm) of space, on both sides, to drive itself on a narrow street.
The RA feature comes in handy when drivers find themselves on dead-end streets, facing another vehicle, and having to back away. According to Mobis, this technology records the vehicle’s route in real time, so that it’s able to recreate the reverse route on its own, with the simple touch of a button. Both the steering wheel and the car’s speed are controlled automatically.
Last but not least, the system enables remotely-controlled parking. The RSPA feature enables parking at a right angle, or parallel parking, with the driver outside the car. These are the main features of the Mobis Parking System, but it also incorporates safety functions, and a 3D Surround View Monitor, for better visibility when parking.
The system is based on ultrasonic sensors, which are able to identify objects located at a shorter distance, compared to standard RADAR and LiDAR sensors. This makes ultrasonic sensors better adapted for narrow streets and underground parking lots.
This advanced autonomous driving technology confirms that Hyundai Mobis is serious about becoming a leading technology provider. The Korean company is also investing in hydrogen fuel cell plants, expected to start production in 2023.