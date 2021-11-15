1970 Plymouth Barracuda Sitting for 20 Years Needs Total Restoration

4 Low-Mile 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda Has the 426CI, Looks, and Proverbial Catch

In theory, project cars are typically more affordable, especially because they come in a rather rough condition that makes a full restoration a more challenging process. 10 photos



Let’s take everything one at a time and see what this Barracuda is all about.



First and foremost, as anyone can figure out by simply browsing the photos in the gallery, this



Right now, however, this Barracuda needs nothing but total restoration. And getting back to the challenging bit we were talking about later. This vehicle will need both quarters replaced (right and left quarters are already available and go with the car), as well as completely new floors.



As for the engine under the hood, is a 318 (5.2-liter) paired with a 3-speed manual transmission. The seller claims this is something truly special, though according to some rough estimates, Plymouth built close to 1,600 Barracudas equipped with the same configuration for the model year 1970. The most common mix in 1970 was the 318 engine powered with an automatic transmission, as it accounted for some 13,000 units of the total production.



Now let’s get to the part that is likely to make many interested buyers walk away. eBay seller



