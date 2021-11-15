Place Your Bets: 950-HP 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Drag Races 800-HP Audi RS 6 Avant

RS 6 Avant is how the longroof in question is called, and the one we’re covering today is no regular RS 6 Avant. Modified by a So Cal-based shop called Pacific German, the ominous-looking station wagon in the featured video pumps out in the ballpark of 800 horsepower from a boosted V8. The force-fed motor still flaunts the stock turbochargers, but it’s been gifted with improved cooling, induction, exhaust, and a remapped engine control unit.Tipping the scales at 5,300 pounds (2,404 kilograms), the family-oriented land missile also flexes the stock eight-speed automatic transmission supplied by ZF Friedrichshafen. All in all, it’s a pretty thrilling machine.The question is, can this potent drivetrain hold a candle to a completely rad 1967 Chevrolet Camaro that’s been modified to race up the Pikes Peak Highway to the summit of the Colorado-based mountain? Based on the way the old-timer looks, I’m tempted to put my money on the racing car.Fitted with an LS7 leviathan augmented by a Garrett G45 turbocharger and Brodix heads, the big-wing Camaro is running a compound setup in Pikes Peak specification because that’s pretty much the only way to make the spinny boys spool early and produce torque early at high altitude.Currently tuned for 950 wheel horsepower, the Camaro features independent suspension all around, a sequential transmission, and rear-wheel drive. Estimated to weigh 3,200 pounds (1,451 kilograms), the full-on racecar is riding on 18- by 12.5-inch Forgeline wheels mounted with slick tires.On that note, which is the faster car in a drag race? You’ll have to press the play button to find out if the Audi’s quattro system can make a difference.