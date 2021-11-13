Stick-Shift Twin-Turbo Chevy S10 Drags A80 Supra, Teaches Import a 7.04s Lesson

The 25th annual edition of the Haltech World Cup Finals Import vs Domestic event hasn’t wrapped up long ago but already some of the coolest battles are seeping through social media outlets. Case in point, this truck versus sports car feud.
While some might seem keen to point out that a regular pickup truck wouldn’t stand a chance against a sports car of comparable power, the encounters taking place over at the Maryland International Raceway had nothing to do with stock vehicles... or even common sense. And we’re saying that in the most positive way possible.
After all, right in front of our eyes is an all-time JDM favorite, the fourth-generation A80 Toyota Supra. Don’t be fooled by its elegant, silver paint. This is a stick shift monster through and through, looking entirely capable of settling any domestic vs import dispute as swiftly and abruptly as possible. In its favor, of course.
There’s just one little twist to the whole import vs domestic and truck vs car scenario. Sitting across in the other lane is none other than Native Nightmare, the twin-turbo fire-breathing dragon of a Chevy S10 belonging to Nick Cole-Mann. Drag racing aficionados know his ride well, as over the past months he’s been constantly improving the stick shift world record!
And his S10 is not to be taken lightly. Or gently. It has 1,751 hp (according to Haltech’s dyno) thanks to a crazy 402ci Dart LS setup packing a pair of Borg-Warner Bullseye turbos. As such, the first moments off the start line must have been deeply harrowing for his fans. After all, the unassuming Mk IV Supra managed to command a lead even before crossing the Christmas tree marker.
But that was just for a fleeting moment, as the S10 bucked like a wild horse and recovered the gap before anyone could blink twice. And it also finished the run with a victorious and ever-improving 7.04s ET against the opponent’s equally impressive 7.93s pass!
After all, right in front of our eyes is an all-time JDM favorite, the fourth-generation A80 Toyota Supra. Don’t be fooled by its elegant, silver paint. This is a stick shift monster through and through, looking entirely capable of settling any domestic vs import dispute as swiftly and abruptly as possible. In its favor, of course.
There’s just one little twist to the whole import vs domestic and truck vs car scenario. Sitting across in the other lane is none other than Native Nightmare, the twin-turbo fire-breathing dragon of a Chevy S10 belonging to Nick Cole-Mann. Drag racing aficionados know his ride well, as over the past months he’s been constantly improving the stick shift world record!
And his S10 is not to be taken lightly. Or gently. It has 1,751 hp (according to Haltech’s dyno) thanks to a crazy 402ci Dart LS setup packing a pair of Borg-Warner Bullseye turbos. As such, the first moments off the start line must have been deeply harrowing for his fans. After all, the unassuming Mk IV Supra managed to command a lead even before crossing the Christmas tree marker.
But that was just for a fleeting moment, as the S10 bucked like a wild horse and recovered the gap before anyone could blink twice. And it also finished the run with a victorious and ever-improving 7.04s ET against the opponent’s equally impressive 7.93s pass!