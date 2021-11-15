1965 Ford "Super Falcon" Futura Is a Retired Dragster, Proudly Shows Battle Scars

Exclusive Interivew With the Host of L’Automobile Show 2021 XXXX Elo

When talking about vintage dragsters, we often think about truly iconic quarter-mile runners driven by the likes of Don Garlits , Don Prudhomme, and Bill "Grumpy" Jenkins. We often tend to forget about the local, not-so-famous racers, so here's an interesting story about Terry Hood and his "Super Falcon" dragster. 8 photos



He purchased the unassuming Ford in 1969 and started drag racing it with just a few upgrades. But what started as a weekend hobby quickly developed into a full-time passion. And as the Falcon gained more and more upgrades, Terry started collecting more and more trophies at the drag strip.



And when he built a second



After a few decades off the road, the "Super Falcon" looks tired and no longer has an engine, but its faded paint, "Super Falcon" graphics, and modified chassis have plenty of stories to tell, one quarter-mile at a time.



And the cool thing about this dragster is that it's not a cut-up race car. It still sports its original windows and trims, while the interior is still stock save for the steering wheel and the transmission tunnel.



I discovered the racer via YouTube's "Hot Rod Hoarder," which documented its story after Terry Hood's grandson shared a few pictures of the



And the good news is that the Hood family is planning to put the "Super Falcon" back on its feet in 2022, so we should see it flex a V8 engine again soon. And who knows, maybe it will hit the drag strip again like in the good old days. But even if it doesn't, it's an awesome car with a rich racing history, a rare feat for a Falcon.



