1980 Kawasaki KZ750 LTD Has Plentiful Grip Thanks to Kenda’s Challenger Tires

When a Japanese legend shows up on the auction stage, gearheads are almost guaranteed to get pretty generous with their bids. 44 photos DOHC inline-four mill, with two valves per cylinder, four Keihin carbs, and a sizeable displacement of 739cc.



When the tachometer hits 9,000 rpm, the four-stroke powerplant is capable of feeding 74 horses to a five-speed gearbox, which keeps the rear hoop in motion by means of a chain final drive. Ultimately, this whole shebang allows the KZ750 to hit speeds of up to 111 mph (179 kph). A pair of air-adjustable KYB leading-axle forks are tasked with handling suspension duties up front, while the rear end sits on dual five-way adjustable shocks.



Stopping power is summoned by twin brake rotors at twelve o’clock, along with a single disc at the opposite pole. When equipped with all the necessary liquids, Kawasaki’s mechanical artifact will tip the scales at 498 pounds (226 kg). Besides the aforementioned specs and features, this particular specimen also carries an assortment of fresh goodies.



These items include new spark plugs and a modern battery, as well as a premium set of Kenda Challenger tires. A few months ago, the creature’s Keihin carburetors were reconditioned to bring about optimal airflow. Now that we’ve covered pretty much all of the essentials, it’s time for us to get to the point.



