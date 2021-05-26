Someone Has Converted the PlayStation 5 Into a Stealthy Console Looking Fabulous

The design of the PlayStation 5 has been received with mixed reactions by the gaming community out there. While some love this sort of futuristic look, others would rather stick with the minimalist appearance of the PlayStation 4.
However, someone has come up with a brilliant idea to deal with the whole thing, so what they did is give the PlayStation 5 a complete makeover. Not the kind of makeover that you think of, with stickers and stuff, but one that includes a completely new case build from scratch using wood.
Posted on YouTube channel DIY Perks, the video shows how pretty much everybody can “build a stealthy PlayStation 5” with the necessary tools and skills, though let’s be honest about it; few people actually have any. So while this custom PlayStation 5 looks absolutely fabulous, you’d better not try to build this one at home because you could end up ruining the console everybody is drooling over these days.
Because yes, getting your hands on a PlayStation 5 continues to be as hard as it gets, as Sony still can’t build enough consoles to meet the demand. The PS5 is out of stock pretty much everywhere, and every time one unit shows up in a store, it’s sold nearly instantly, just like cheap pure gold.
Of course, the manufacturer can’t come up with any estimates as to when the stock issues would be finally addressed. In the meantime, building a custom PlayStation 5 case is something impossible for most people, not because they don’t have the skills but because they don’t have the console in the first place.
At the end of the day, the design of the PlayStation 5, be it ugly or revolutionary, doesn’t necessarily affect the sales of the console, and many of those who hate its looks would buy one in a second if it were available in stores.
