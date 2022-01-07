CES Visitors Can Test Drive the Hyundai Mobis Concept Vehicles in a Joytown Metaverse

This year is perhaps one of the most exciting ones ever, when it comes to technology and mobility, so the most popular and complex event that blends both could only be one of the most successful shows in 2022. Always innovative, Hyundai Mobis stands out at CES 2022, with its fun metaverse experience.
Hyundai Mobis considers itself one of the world’s top innovators in terms of vehicle technology, so its CES exhibit had to demonstrate that. The main attraction of the company’s display is represented by its two concept vehicles, the M.Vision POP electric vehicle, and the hydrogen fuel cell M.Vision 2GO.
Since this event is all about the technology of the future, the vehicles can be admired in live action, as well as through a virtual showroom, where visitors can get a closer look at their lighting system, cargo storage innovations, and 90-degree rotating wheels. And there’s more. Joytown is the name of the impressive metaverse experience that Hyundai Mobis is offering CES attendees.
On one hand, metaverse is becoming an increasingly trendy term, but on the other hand, it can be too abstract to fully grasp without having experienced it. This is why Hyundai Mobis wanted to offer an “interactive, practical, and fun way” of understanding what the metaverse really is.
Those who are present at CES, in Las Vegas, can enjoy this interactive test drive of the M.Vision POP and M.Vision 2GO. Joytown even simulates real-life situations, for a more complex driving experience. Similar to a virtual reality (VR) game, the visitors’ avatars enter the vehicles and navigate the fantasy space of Joytown. It sounds like a great way of trying out a concept vehicle.
In 2021, Hyundai and Kia’s supplier also showcased the M.Vision X concept, at the Munich Auto Show. That concept vehicle focused on futuristic entertainment and communication options, with a smart cockpit and windows that turn into a display, while the M.Vision POP and M.Vision 2GO showcase two different propulsions systems, in conjunction with a unique design and advanced technology.
As the South Korean company’s representatives stated, the innovative features demonstrated as CES will help Hyundai reach its goals for innovative mobility.
Since this event is all about the technology of the future, the vehicles can be admired in live action, as well as through a virtual showroom, where visitors can get a closer look at their lighting system, cargo storage innovations, and 90-degree rotating wheels. And there’s more. Joytown is the name of the impressive metaverse experience that Hyundai Mobis is offering CES attendees.
On one hand, metaverse is becoming an increasingly trendy term, but on the other hand, it can be too abstract to fully grasp without having experienced it. This is why Hyundai Mobis wanted to offer an “interactive, practical, and fun way” of understanding what the metaverse really is.
Those who are present at CES, in Las Vegas, can enjoy this interactive test drive of the M.Vision POP and M.Vision 2GO. Joytown even simulates real-life situations, for a more complex driving experience. Similar to a virtual reality (VR) game, the visitors’ avatars enter the vehicles and navigate the fantasy space of Joytown. It sounds like a great way of trying out a concept vehicle.
In 2021, Hyundai and Kia’s supplier also showcased the M.Vision X concept, at the Munich Auto Show. That concept vehicle focused on futuristic entertainment and communication options, with a smart cockpit and windows that turn into a display, while the M.Vision POP and M.Vision 2GO showcase two different propulsions systems, in conjunction with a unique design and advanced technology.
As the South Korean company’s representatives stated, the innovative features demonstrated as CES will help Hyundai reach its goals for innovative mobility.