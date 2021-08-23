5 Feast Your Eyes on the All-New Genesis GV60, the Brand's First Electric Crossover

Hyundai to Show Off Cool AI-Powered Concept Car, Uses 360-Degree Windows as a Huge Display

Hyundai Mobis, the South Korean automakers' "parts and service" arm, has announced that it will bring an AI-powered, fully autonomous vehicle to the 2021 Munich Auto Show (IAA Munich), which kicks off in early September. 7 photos



It is a purpose-built 4-seater mobility vehicle that re-imagines the passenger experience and communication methods in a contact-free age, and it can entertain passengers through the integration of new technologies.



Among the new tech features, there are 360-degree transparent windows included that can be transformed into a huge display with a unique theme called Virtual Space Wall. Just imagine that you'd be able to watch your favorite movie or sports game right on the vehicle windows.



Personalized control of the displays is included in M.Vision X as well. Several screens are fitted in the vehicle's windows. This way, some passengers will be able to use the display as a transparent window to view the scenery outside, while others will use it as a screen to watch a movie.



It is also possible to adapt the indoor seats so that they can be used both ways. There's a vertical cockpit in the center of the vehicle, which resembles a square pillar, having on each of the four sides a 28-inch display.



Using gesture recognition functions, this integrated center cockpit communicates with passengers in a contact-free fashion. As a result, the people inside will have complete control over all driving-related features, including the autonomous driving mode, AI speakers, and infotainment.







Alongside M.Vision X, the company will also display the most advanced tech components of the new all-electric Hyundai IONIQ 5. Thanks to the MOBIS electrification components, the IONIQ is capable of achieving a range of up to 100 km (62 miles) after just 5 minutes of charging and a range of almost 400 km (249 miles) when fully charged.



Those attending the 2021 IAA Munich, which runs from September 7th to 12th, will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with the M.Vision X and learn about the new IONIQ 5 technology at the



