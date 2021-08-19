2021 Hyundai Staria Minivan Arrives in Germany With Diesel Power, Optional AWD

Having already launched in Australia, the Hyundai Staria is now on sale in Germany too, with the Korean automaker announcing the pricing and specifications for the nicely-specced minivan with futuristic looks.
Offered in a single trim level for now, named the Signature, with other versions to follow next year, including a base grade that will kick off from under €40,000 ($46,853), the 2021 Hyundai Staria has a recommended retail price of €56,150 ($65,769).
It features rear electric sliding doors, Nappa leather upholstery with seat heating and ventilation functions available as an option, smart key, multi-color ambient lighting, rear sun blinds, individual seats in the second row that can be adjusted in different ways at the push of a button, and USB ports in each row.
The equipment list does not end here, because the minivan also gets three-zone climate control, passenger-view wide-angle camera to keep an eye on the kids, Bose audio with 10 speakers, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital cockpit display, around-view monitor with 360-degree cameras, and Bluelink telematics.
Assisting drivers on the go is the autonomous emergency braking and active blind spot warning, part of the Hyundai Smart Sense bundle that also features an occupant alarm.
Extra gear includes the panoramic glass roof, which will bump the price by €1,200 ($1,406), Creamy White paint finish (€330 / $387), and five mineral effect exterior colors (€950 / $1,113).
Power is supplied by a 2.2-liter four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 177 PS (175 HP / 130 kW) and 431 Nm (318 lb-ft) of torque. It works in concert with a standard eight-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive.
An all-wheel-drive system is available as an option, though, bumping the starting price of the Staria by €2,000 ($2,343) in Germany, to €58,150 ($68,112).
Hyundai still has no plans to launch the Staria in North America.
It features rear electric sliding doors, Nappa leather upholstery with seat heating and ventilation functions available as an option, smart key, multi-color ambient lighting, rear sun blinds, individual seats in the second row that can be adjusted in different ways at the push of a button, and USB ports in each row.
The equipment list does not end here, because the minivan also gets three-zone climate control, passenger-view wide-angle camera to keep an eye on the kids, Bose audio with 10 speakers, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital cockpit display, around-view monitor with 360-degree cameras, and Bluelink telematics.
Assisting drivers on the go is the autonomous emergency braking and active blind spot warning, part of the Hyundai Smart Sense bundle that also features an occupant alarm.
Extra gear includes the panoramic glass roof, which will bump the price by €1,200 ($1,406), Creamy White paint finish (€330 / $387), and five mineral effect exterior colors (€950 / $1,113).
Power is supplied by a 2.2-liter four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 177 PS (175 HP / 130 kW) and 431 Nm (318 lb-ft) of torque. It works in concert with a standard eight-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive.
An all-wheel-drive system is available as an option, though, bumping the starting price of the Staria by €2,000 ($2,343) in Germany, to €58,150 ($68,112).
Hyundai still has no plans to launch the Staria in North America.