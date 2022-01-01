Hyundai to Present Their Vision for Robotics and the Metaverse at CES 2022

You know, 50 years from now, when we’re playing around in a metaverse that feels as real as the outside world and robots indistinguishable from humans are maybe walking among us, we can look back at the companies that helped make that a reality and have a deeper understanding of where that technology came from.
To be fair, the part about humanoid robots or androids is probably still too sci-fi even for 50 years in the future, but the metaverse is coming and carmakers such as Hyundai are trying to get in on the ground floor.
The Korean brand will take center stage at CES 2022 in just three days’ time, where they will present their future for robotics, as well as the metaverse, under a main theme called ‘Expanding Human Reach’. Their press conference is scheduled for 3:00 – 3:45 pm PST on January 4, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, 2F Oceanside D. Afterwards, booth visitors will be able to experience that vision in virtual reality between January 5-8.
Hyundai is looking forward to telling the world how its robotics business will “drive the paradigm shift’ towards future mobility, going beyond traditional means of transportation and “fulfilling mankind’s aspiration for unlimited freedom of movement.”
In order to do that, the carmaker will explain how robotics will complete the metaverse by connecting the virtual world with reality as a medium, allowing users to (eventually) overcome their physical limitations of movement with regards to time and space.
Hyundai will also showcase its new PnD (Plug & Drive) robotic module platform, which aims for the provision of mobility in everything, from conventional inanimate objects to community spaces. The company’s robot product lineup will of course be on display too, which means you’ll be able to see the recently unveiled Mobile Eccentric Droid (MobED), as well as Boston Dynamics’ Spot and Atlas robots.
