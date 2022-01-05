Hyundai Unveils Scalable Plug & Drive Modular Platform at CES 2022

More on this:

1 Hyundai, Kia, Bullish About 2022 Despite the Chip Shortage and Market Conditions

2 Say Goodbye to These U.S. Car Models That Won't Be With Us in 2022

3 Hyundai to Present Their Vision for Robotics and the Metaverse at CES 2022

4 It Is Great That Hyundai Is Not Canceling Its Hydrogen Vehicle Development

5 Hyundai Turns the Ioniq 5 Into What Could Be the World's Largest Indoor Air Purifier