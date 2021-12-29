South Korean Startup Unveils Self-Driving Simulation Tech for Simultaneous Testing

The world’s largest and most important tech event, CES (Consumer Technology Association) is coming up soon, at the beginning of January. A lot of exciting innovations are scheduled to make their global debut at CES 2022, and one of them is the Morai SIM Cloud that takes autonomous driving simulation to the next level.
If there’s one thing that’s certain about self-driving vehicles, it’s that they require extensive testing, with safety being the main concern. Real-world testing has its limitations when it comes to the extent of factors and scenarios that can be played out. Plus, it’s not without risks. This is why autonomous driving simulation and testing technology has exploded in the past couple of years.
In South Korea, a startup founded in 2018 claims to be the first company in the country to have developed a full-stack self-driving simulation solution. Several awards, such as Hong Dae-yong Award for Patent Technology, and the Korea Institute of Startup & Entrepreneurship Development Award, seem to confirm Morai’s pioneering success.
This year alone, Morai secured millions of dollars in funding, which led the Ministry of Science and ICT of Korea to nominate it as a future unicorn company (privately held startups worth over $1 billion). In just a few years, the tech startup has gained over 100 customers, including Hyundai Mobis and Samsung Engineering.
Morai’s autonomous driving simulator creates a digital twin of any local region and extracts test scenarios from real-world data. It also offers ultra-realistic vehicle dynamics, including multiple sensor models, for a highly-accurate simulation of vehicle behavior.
With the new SIM Cloud, customers don’t even need to install any software on their computers, because the simulation tests can be performed in the cloud. Another major benefit is that users will be able to perform multiple simulations at the same time, using just one computer instead of one for each test. Plus, the technology has an automated feature that distributes the test cases in the cloud and generates the final results.
The South Korean company will demonstrate its solution for autonomous driving simultaneous testing at CES 2022.
