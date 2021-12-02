Nissan Aims for the Moon With New Lunar Rover Concept Built With JAXA

An Autonomous Shuttle Service to Launch in Fishers, Indiana, Before Christmas

Good news for everyone living in Fishers, Indiana: a free autonomous shuttle service, powered by the Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF), will be launching by the end of the month. 6 photos



The fleet will be comprised of five hybrid Lexus RX 450h vehicles, plus a Polaris GEM electric vehicle that’s also wheelchair-accessible. The vehicles will operate along a three-mile (4.8 km) fixed route, in the area around the Nickel Plate Cultural District in Fishers. The route will feature nine designated stops, and it was chosen because it connects a residential area with a commercial district. Each stop on the way will feature a sign and a QR code, with additional information about the route and about May Mobility.



Anyone in Fishers who will want to hop on one of these



Like many other communities in the U.S., Fishers relies mostly on personal transportation, so the Together in Motion Indiana project hopes to open new possibilities for the city’s future transportation, and encourage people to go for



This upcoming launch will also represent another important step for TMF, which is on a mission to provide these types of mobility services for everyone, across the U.S.



