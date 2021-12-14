U.S. Navy Tests New Unmanned High-Tech Saildrone in the Red Sea

Uncrewed vehicles play a crucial role in military missions, proving to be even more reliable than manned vessels. They can perform reconnaissance, surveillance, and other operations to minimize putting military personnel in harm's way. To keep an eye on the threats at sea, the U.S. Navy has been testing a new Saildrone in the Red Sea.
A Saildrone Explorer was recently tested as part of an initiative that's meant to incorporate new unmanned tech into the U.S. 5th Fleet operations. On December 12th, the vessel took part in a demonstration exercise dubbed Digital Horizon in the Gulf of Aqaba.
Described as an uncrewed surface vehicle (USVs) by its San Francisco-based manufacturer Saildrone, the Explorer measures 23 ft (7 meters) in length and is 16-foot (5-meters) tall. The vessel uses wind power for propulsion and solar power for its sensor package that helps it map out the surrounding seas. Using its sensors, it can also perform autonomous long-range missions in the extreme environments.
As part of the exercise Digital Horizon, a Saildrone Explorer was launched for the first time by the Navy from the Royal Jordanian naval base, a location that has served as a joint hub for Red Sea operations conducted by the U.S. and Jordanian naval authorities.
Because of its unique location, climate, and strategic importance, the Middle East provides the ideal setting for unmanned exercises conducted through multilateral collaboration. The Saildrone Explorer offers a sustainable solution to manned vessels, and it is using AI to increase maritime situational awareness.
Currently, the Navy is in the beginning stages of integrating new unmanned systems into the U.S. 5th Fleet. In September, the service established Task Force 59, a testbed unit meant to help with the integration of uncrewed surface vehicles.
In October, the task force deployed to the Arabian Gulf to integrate and test new MANTAS T-12 USVs together with crewed ships. Then, a month later, the unit conducted at-sea testing for a MANTAS T-38 USV.
