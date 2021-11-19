The Royal Navy’s Latest $6.7 Million Patrol Boat Begins Trials in the Gibraltar Area

The massive aircraft carriers and frigates of either the U.S. Navy or the UK’s Royal Navy always take center stage, with their bold silhouette and lethal abilities. But just because other Navy boats are smaller, doesn’t mean that their role isn’t an important one, as well. The latest addition to the Royal Navy’s Gibraltar Squadron proves it.
The Gibraltar Squadron’s mission is to protect the British Territorial Waters against any potential threats in the area. The unit’s patrols keep an eye on “the Rock” throughout the entire year, and also make sure that everything is secure for other visiting warships and submarines. Its boats are some of the smallest ones in the Navy, but also some of the most effective.
Recently, two such boats were retired, after two successful decades in service. HMS Sabre and Scimitar returned to the UK in 2020, when the leading role in the Gibraltar area was handed over to HMS Dasher and Pursuer. It was time for two new vessels to replace the venerable one, and the first one is already starting its first trials.
Built by Marine Specialised Technology, in Merseyside, the young HMS Cutlass is 62 feet (19 meters) long, which makes it a bit longer than the previous boats and shorter than Dasher and Pursuer. But don’t be fooled by its size – Cutlass can easily detect threats, thanks to its advanced electronic and optical equipment, and it’s able to counteract them with three machine guns. Other than that, it’s also an agile vessel, speeding at 40 knots (46 mph/74 kph).
HMS Cutlass was a $6.7 million (£5 million) investment, part of a wider upgrading program for the Gibraltar Squadron, which also includes a second new ship, HMS Dagger, set to be delivered in early 2022.
The Navy’s latest patrol boat just arrived in the area where it will operate for the next decades. HMS Cutlass’ crew is ready to begin a series of trials, followed by final safety checks before it kicks off patrol operations.
