World’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm to Start Operating by the End of This Month

The ongoing pandemic has affected the offshore energy industry as well, preventing the Hornsea 2 from being commissioned according to the original plan. That’s why, even though the wind farm produced its first electricity in December last year, it’s only now that it can become fully operational.
There’s no denying that offshore wind farm projects are enjoying an unprecedented wave of development, with states such as the U.S. and Australia seriously dabbling into this territory, in addition to the traditional major players in this sector.
At the moment, the world’s largest operating offshore wind farm is the one developed and owned by Orsted, a Danish energy giant. Hornsea Two is located off the east coast of England, and it’s gearing up to start operating by the end of August 2022, Electrek reports.
This new wind farm is part of a larger green energy project launched by Orsted in the Hornsea Zone. The first farm is located 20 km (74.5 miles) off the Yorkshire coast, and has started operating in 2020, boasting a total capacity of 1.2 GW. The Hornsea Two is more powerful, featuring a total of 165 Siemens Gamesa turbines, 8 MW each, which will generate 1.33 GW of energy. Two more farms, Hornsea 3 and Hornsea 4, will later be added to the project.
Unfolding over 462 square kilometers (178 square miles), Hornsea Two is officially the largest offshore wind farm in the world. Its massive energy output will be enough to power more than 1.3 million UK homes.
But Hornsea Two won’t be able to keep this title for too long. The upcoming Dogger Bank project, developed by Equinor and SSE off of the northeast coast of England, will surpass it.
Equipped with 190 Haliade-X 13MW offshore wind turbines provided by GE Renewable Energy, the Dogger Bank farm will be able to generate more than 4 GW, enough to power 6 million homes each year. But it won’t claim the title of the world’s largest offshore wind farm earlier than 2026.
