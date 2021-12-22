Largest Wind Farm in the World Generated First Power, Can Produce 1.32 GW of Clean Energy

5 World’s Tallest Wind Turbine Stretches 918 Ft Into the Air, Will Soon Be Tested in Denmark

As far as Hornsea 2 is concerned, the offshore wind farm should become fully operational sometime next year. Orsted’s new wind farm comes as an addition to the company’s other big scale project, the Hornsea 1, which is also in England. That one held the “world’s largest offshore wind farm” title up until now. The Hornsea 1 wind farm, located 120 km (74.5 miles) off the Yorkshire coast, consists of 174 wind turbines of 7 MW each, with a total capacity of 1.2 GW. It is in operation since 2020.But its younger sibling, the Hornsea 2, once fully operational, will be able to generate even more power from its 165 8 MW turbines , totaling 1.33 GW of clean energy. Together, the two offshore wind farms will be able to provide enough electricity to power more than 2.3 million homes in the U.K.The Hornsea 2 is located 89 km (55 miles) off the U.K.’s east coast and it achieved first power after its offshore substation and reactive compensation station were installed at the end of this October.Once the offshore wind farm is completed, power will be transferred from its turbines via over 370 km (231 miles) of array cables to the substation and reactive compensation station and will reach the national grid via 390 km (242 miles) of offshore and 40 km (approximately 25 miles) of onshore export cables, which terminate at Killingholme.These two wind farms are part of the massive green energy project developed by Orsted in the Hornsea Zone, which will include two more farms, the Hornsea 3, which received a Development Consent Order last December, and Hornsea 4, which is now in its planning phase.As far as Hornsea 2 is concerned, the offshore wind farm should become fully operational sometime next year.

